"They have Steve Cohen's money" - MLB analyst believes Mets will be playing it safe by letting Pete Alonso become a free agent

The future of New York Mets’ star first baseman Pete Alonso is under scrutiny as MLB analyst Anthony DiComo, SNY’s "Mets Hot Stove", discussed the likelihood of the club letting Alonso test free agency after the 2024 season. Despite the unsettling news for Mets fans, the decision seems grounded in a strategic approach to player contracts and financial flexibility.

Expand Tweet

During the program, Steve Gelbs highlighted that Mets President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, has consistently hinted at Alonso hitting free agency as the probable outcome. This sentiment was echoed by Antony DiComo, who emphasized that Alonso, with only one year left on his contract, has little incentive not to explore the open market, especially given the Mets’ financial capabilities:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is not the first time that David Stearns has intimated that this will be the likeliest outcome [...] The intention is to let him play the last year of his contract." - Steve Gelbs.

The New York Mets, under the ownership of Steve Cohen, have gained a reputation for having deep pockets, making them potential frontrunners in any bidding war. DiComo’s perspective is that by allowing Alonso to play out the final year of his contract, the Mets can mitigate the risk of a long-term commitment while maintaining the ability to outbid other teams if Alonso expresses a desire to stay:

"At the end of the year they have Steve Cohen’s money, they can outbid anyone, at that point if the player still wants to be here, and the team still wants the player he’s going to be in that long term, so really not a lot of risk." - Anthony DiComo.

Despite Pete Alonso’s prowess, New York Mets are undergoing a rebuild

Pete Alonso, a three-time All-Star with numerous Mets records to his name, has been a consistent run producer for the team. However, the Mets, currently undergoing a rebuild on the fly with Stearns at the helm, may be cautious about committing long-term to a player, considering their ongoing efforts to reshape the roster.

While there is speculation about the Mets’ plans for Alonso, it remains to be seen if the stance is a negotiation tactic or a genuine indication of the team’s strategy. With the Mets prioritizing financial flexibility and cautious player management, the decision surrounding Alonso’s future will undoubtedly be closely monitored by fans and analysts alike as the 2024 MLB season unfolds.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.