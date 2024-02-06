"They still need more offensive impact" - MLB Insider makes a case for Matt Chapman's San Francisco Giants move

On Monday's edition of the popular baseball show "The Hot Stove", MLB Insider Jon Morosi confirmed that San Francisco remains Matt Chapman's most fitting destination for next season. While there have been no recent updates on whether the two parties are getting closer to an agreement, reports suggest that the San Francisco Giants remain interested in signing the former Athletics slugger. Chapman entered free agency after spending the last two years with the Toronto Blue Jays and is one of the biggest names remaining in the free agent market.

Matt Chapman was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 2014 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2017. He has since established himself as an elite defensive player and more than capable from the plate. His exceptional throwing range makes him a versatile player in defense. Over the years, he has won four Golden Glove awards, two Platinum Glove awards and two Fielding Bible awards.

Since Chapman entered free agency during the offseason, there have been several teams who have shown interest in him, chief among them being the Blue Jays. The Toronto side looked eager to re-sign him at one point, but has since signed veteran infielder Justin Turner, which most likely puts them out of contention. Hence, MLB Network's Jon Morosi believes that the San Francisco Giants' need for another offensive bat makes them the best fit for Chapman:

"The Giants, as we know, they still need more offensive impact."

Could Chicago Cubs beat Giants in race to sign Matt Chapman?

Looking at the current defense between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, it could be said that the Chicago side has a greater need to sign third baseman Matt Chapman. However, they seem to be more focused on resigning Cody Bellinger and continuing with the player already familiar with their system. This makes the Giants favorites to land Chapman.

However, if Bellinger goes on to sign elsewhere, the priorities of both teams would immediately change, and so could the market for Chapman.

