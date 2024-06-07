“They will hear a Bronx cheer and the whole stadium will shake” - Yankees fans react to Dodgers fans planning pregame march ahead of serie

This weekend, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play in one of the most anticipated interleague games of the season. To make things even more exciting, Dodgers fans have come up with a bold plan to invade Yankee Stadium, setting the stage for an electric atmosphere.

Both teams have been formidable this season, boasting records over .600, and the upcoming series promises to be a high-stakes showdown. The Yankees and Dodgers have been for a long time. They have played eachother 11 times in the World Series, more than any other two teams. The games this weekend will add another chapter to their long past.

The buzz started when LA Dodgers fans shared their pre-game plans on social media. According to the schedule, they will gather at Billy’s Sports Bar and Yankee Twin, then march together to Yankee Stadium. The organized effort has not gone unnoticed by Yankees fans, who have responded with a mix of amusement and defiance.

New York Yankees fans have taken to social media to mock the initiative, confident in their home-field advantage and the support of the Bronx faithful.

"They will hear a Bronx cheer and the whole stadium will shake." - One fan commented.

Dodgers fans will attempt to make their interleague rivals shake as they march into Yankee Stadium.

The Dodgers’ planned march is set to begin at 5:50pm, with fans leaving the bars and heading towards the stadium in unison. While some Yankees fans dismiss the march as mere theatrics, others see it as a challenge and an opportunity to show their unwavering support for their team.

"I hope they bring helmets." - Joked another Yankees fan.

As the Dodgers fans prepare to make their presence felt in Yankee territory, the stage is set for an unforgettable series. The anticipation is palpable, and the showdown at Yankee Stadium will not only be a battle between two baseball powerhouses but also a clash of passionate fanbases. This weekend, the Bronx will really be rocking, and fans will be heard far beyond the MLB ballpark.

