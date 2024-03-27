“They will NEVER outdo the Simpsons baseball episode” - Fans react as Aaron Judge set for guest appearance on Rubble & Crew this summer

Yankees incumbent captain Aaron Judge is set for a guest appearance on the show Rubble and Crew this summer, a spinoff of the animated cartoon series Paw Patrol.

Rubble is one of the six brave pups in the Paw Patrol squad. In the spinoff, he will embark on a journey of constructing new things and repairing old ones alongside his friendly crew, which will also involve Judge's caricature in one of the episodes wearing his iconic pinstripes jersey.

MLB fans were quick to react to the post uploaded on X. One fan strikingly compared the No. 99's guest appearance with the iconic Simpsons' baseball epissode, which aired in 1992 and featured nine legendary ballplayers as animated characters.

The featured stars were Jose Canseco, Steve Sax, Roger Clemens, Ozzie Smith, Darryl Strawberry, Mike Scioscia, Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Wade Boggs, who played to win a softball game for the Springfield Power Plant team.

"Shows can try, but they will NEVER outdo the Simpsons baseball episode"

Other fan reactions to the post on X are as follows:

Aaron Judge, in the episode titled "Crew Builds a Ballpark," is unable to travel for the home run derby. Therefore, Rubble and his pawmazing crew help Judge build a ballpark right there in Builder Cove so that he can hold the home run derby.

Aaron Judge recovers from abdomen injury

After spending about a week on the IL, Aaron Judge did an MRI on his abdomen two weeks ago.

He said that nothing was found and that he will be ramping up his preparations to return to the diamond. He returned to swinging inside the batting cages on Mar. 15 and has played some Grapefruit since then.

“Feeling good," he said. "Like I’ve been telling you guys, just excited to get back in there. Get a couple at-bats, get a couple swings, get a couple tough plays in the field and get ready for the next game.”

Aaron Judge got back to his usual self against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Mar. 20, going 1-1 on the night, driving in a run on a double.

He showcased his athleticism in center field and hasn't looked back since then as he eyes a start on the opening day against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

“I think we’ll be in a good spot," he added. "We’re going to get my work in, like I have been the past couple weeks, and we’ll be ready to go for Opening Day.”

The NY Yankees will hope to do better after finishing 82-80 in the AL East and miss out on a wildcard spot in 2023.

