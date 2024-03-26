“This is AI food” - Fans eagerly anticipate Mariners' new "Mitch Duo Delight" food item for the season inspired by Haniger & Garver

The Seattle Mariners are doing something incredibly unique this season, but it has nothing to do with the play on the field and everything to do with fans in the stands. More specifically, it has to do with the food that is available to fans in the stands.

They're debuting a new item called "The Double MitchWich." As the name would suggest, the two Mitch players, Haniger and Garver, for the Mariners are putting the halves of their special sandwich together for one epic meal.

The Haniger section of the meal has grilled chicken, marinated tomatoes, bacon, Havarti cheese and fried avocado. The Garver side includes pulled pork, black forest ham, Swiss cheese, dijonnaise and sliced pickles. The Garver has been compared to a Cuban sandwich.

Fans can't wait to give their compliments to the chefs, in this case, both Mitch players. They're excited about visiting the Mariners and tasting this unique and good-looking sandwich.

The Mariners feature an exciting team worth getting out to T-Mobile Park to watch. Now, they have an equally exciting sandwich that will entice fans to make the trip.

Seattle Mariners looking to rebound in MLB playoffs

For the first time in over two decades, the Seattle Mariners made the postseason in 2022. They even won a playoff series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Unfortunately, that's where it ended, as they were defeated by the eventual champion Houston Astros.

Can the Mariners get back to the postseason?

In 2023, they took a slight step back, but their postseason absence can more be attributed to the strength of the AL. They were in the hunt and just behind the final spot up until the penultimate day of the regular season.

They have tons of young talent like George Kirby, Cal Raleigh, and Julio Rodriguez. These players and more are good enough for them to contend, but they'll need to improve a little from 2023 in order to make it into the playoffs.

There could be as many as six teams vying for three Wild Card spots in the AL, so it's going to be an exciting race.

