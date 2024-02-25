"This is Arson Judge" - Yankees fans thrilled after exciting prospect Spencer Jones' 470-foot homer against Tigers in first Spring Training game

New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones caught the attention of fans across the country with a mammoth 470-foot home run during their opening exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees ultimately won the game 22-10 on the day, with Spencer contributing four RBIs in his appearance as a pinch hitter. The 6-foot-6 center fielder had an impressive outing and mesmerized fans with a 470-foot blast which has gone viral.

Spencer Jones was signed by the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB draft and has spent the last two years in the minors. The 22-year-old spent last year between Class A Hudson Valley and Class AA Somerset and is expected to start this season back at Double-A.

Nonetheless, he is already a popular figure in the Yankees system and has been untouchable in the face of trade requests from the likes of the White Sox, the Brewers and the Guardians.

Jones entered the action on Saturday as the pinch hitter and opened with a 470-foot home run off Tigers right-hander Mason Englert. He then hit two singles and ended his outing with four RBIs. His raw speed and power hitting, with a 6-foot-6 frame, has already drawn comparisons to captain Aaron Judge, and fans on social media were quick to point it out.

"This is Arson Judge," wrote one fan on Twitter. "That's why the Yankees didn't trade him," added another.

Yankees no.1 prospect Spencer Jones impresses in his first big-league camp

This is the first MLB Spring Training for New York Yankees' number 1 prospect, Spencer Jones, and he seems to be relishing his chance to mix it up with the big boys. Last year, the 22-year-old made 117 combined minor league appearances, batting .267 with 16 homers, 66 RBI and 43 stolen bases in 55 attempts.

He has also been impressive defensively, with his lightning speed despite his huge frame allowing him to cover lots of ground.

