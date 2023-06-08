"This card is going to be overlooked by some. This will play very well" - MLB The Show influencer believes Freddie Freeman in-game card is underrated

MLB The Show content creator GracefulSwan believes Freddie Freeman's in-game player card is underrated and could be very effective. The player cards can be purchased with in-game currency, or won from a pack. Adding the Los Angeles Dodgers star to your Diamond Dynasty squad could be just what you need to elevate your team to the next level.

Diamond Dynasty allows players to live out all their fantasy baseball dreams, constructing a team with some of the best to ever play the game. There is also the important gameplay elements to consider, like which players swing animations are the best. Freddie Freeman's could make him an offensive juggernaut in MLB The Show.

MLB The Show influencer GracefulSwan shared his take on Freeman's player card on Twitter.

GracefulSwan @Graceful_Swan This card is going to be overlooked by some. This will play very well with his swing This card is going to be overlooked by some. This will play very well with his swing https://t.co/TglxESgeVd

"This card is going to be overlooked by some. This will play very well with his swing" - GracefulSwan

Freddie Freeman is an offensive force in real-life. It makes sense his video game counterpart would excel. Along with Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw, Freeman has helped lead the Dodgers to a 35-26 record and their future looks very bright. In the opinion of an expert, he can have a similar effect on your Diamond Dynasty team.

The card in particular was part of the game's monthly program awards for May.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow s that will make your squad even better!



Frederick Freeman

Evan Phillips

Wander Franco

Mitch Keller

Luis Robert Jr.



#MLBTheShow The May Monthly Awards Program is filled withs that will make your squad even better!Frederick FreemanEvan PhillipsWander FrancoMitch KellerLuis Robert Jr. The May Monthly Awards Program is filled with 💎s that will make your squad even better! 💎 Frederick Freeman💎 Evan Phillips💎 Wander Franco💎 Mitch Keller💎 Luis Robert Jr.#MLBTheShow https://t.co/NffOXk954C

"The May Monthly Awards Program is filled with (Diamonds) that will make your squad even better!" - MLB The Show

The continued additions of new and revamped cards into the vieo game help make it replayable. Just like real baseball, the game is constantly evolving. In order to stay the best, you need to stay on top of it.

How can you get this Freddie Freeman card in MLB The Show 23?

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds

If you missed the opportunity to unlock the card by beating the challenges in May, you are still able to get this card. The Show features a marketplace that allows players to sell these player cards for in-game currency with other players. If you want to follow the advice of GracefulSwan, it may be worth the pricetag attatched.

Much like the real MLB, inter-player interactions are a big appeal of the game. Being able to take your customized team and put them, and your own skills, up against another player's is invigorating. It is also what allows such a robust community to share idea's like this one surrounding Freddie Freeman.

