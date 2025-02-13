"This would have been so cool 9 years ago" - Fans react as MLB collaborates with Pokemon GO, bringing Pokestops and Gyms to ballparks

Fans reacted as MLB announced its partnership with Pokémon GO heading into the 2025 season. The popular mobile game will be integrated into Major League Baseball ballparks, offering exclusive perks for Pokémon GO players visiting stadiums.

Major League Baseball took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, highlighting the benefits for players at ballparks:

“MLB meets Pokémon GO ⚡️ All MLB ballparks will feature official club-branded PokéStops and Gyms so Trainers can play Pokémon GO from wherever they’re sitting in the ballpark. Trainers will also be able to check out newly-created Official Routes at the ballparks”

The game took the world by storm when it was released in 2016 across several countries, including the United States. Fans reacted to the collaboration, with many expressing that the deal came too late.

“This would have been so cool 9 years ago,” a fan said.

“2016 was a while ago guys. If we are doing 2016 again can the Cubs at least win the World Series again?,” another fan said.

“Should’ve done this years ago it’s not 2016 anymore lol,” another fan wrote.

While reactions were mixed, some Pokémon GO players expressed excitement about the new ballpark experience:

“Combining baseball and Pokémon GO is such a win—who wouldn't want to catch a Snorlax between innings?,” a comment read.

“That’s cool if you’re into that! Another way for fans to interact and have fun at the ball park,” another comment reads.

However, some baseball fans also criticized the move:

“This encourages people to not pay attention to the game,” one wrote.

MLB brings exclusive rewards and events for Pokemon Go fans

Beyond official club-branded PokéStops and Gyms at the ballpark, the MLB x Pokémon GO collaboration has much more in store for fans.

Several ballparks will host Pokémon GO-themed games, with teams like the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres among many others participating.

In their announcement, the Pokémon Go team said to baseball fans:

“Enjoy a baseball game at your local MLB ballpark while playing Pokémon GO with your friends and family. Batter up!”

Pokémon GO players can enjoy various perks during their visit, including Pokémon GO and club-branded merchandise, exclusive in-game avatars, and exciting Pokémon encounters, along with other special rewards.

