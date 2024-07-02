This dream is a reality for the second time: Julio Rodriguez's soccer star girlfriend Jordyn Huitema pens rousing pre-Olympics message to Canada

Mariners ace outfielder Julio Rodriguez's soccer star girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema, made the cut for the Canadian National Women's team, which will soon be bound to Paris, France, for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Like Julio, she too plays for a club from Seattle in the NWSL.

The Seattle Reign FC forward penned a rousing message to her native country, Canada, after receiving the call-up for the Summer Olympics on Monday night. Jordyn Huitema posted an image of herself in the Canadian jersey on her Instagram account with the caption:

"This country and team have given me my most memorable times in this sport. It’s time to go make some more. Thank you to everyone who helped make this dream a reality for the second time #paris2024 #olympics"

Huitema has been treading along the path to success since a very young age. She is 23 years old and has already played for French giants Paris St. Germain. After three seasons, she moved back to North America to sign a blockbuster two-year deal with the Seattle Reign on June 18, 2022. She won the Division 1 Feminine with PSG in 2021 and the NWSL Shield with Reign FC in 2022.

Jordyn Huitema dated Bayern Munich's ace Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies for five years before mutually parting ways on May 20, 2022. A little over four months later, on November 1, 2022, her dating rumors with Mariners star slugger Julio Rodriguez were confirmed.

Jordyn Huitema celebrated Julio Rodriguez's maiden home run of the 2024 MLB season

Julio Rodriguez has produced a sub-par season so far with the Seattle Mariners. His offensive stats have dropped considerably in 2024. It took him almost a month from opening day to crush his first home of the campaign, but it was a special one as it relieved the pressure on his shoulders.

Jordyn Huitema celebrated his maiden home run by posting a story on her Instagram account with the caption:

"First of many"

Screenshot from Huitema's story on Instagram

Julio Rodriguez has a batting average of .247, with just seven home runs, 29 RBIs, and an OPS of.625. These stats are nowhere close to his numbers last season, where he hit .275 and smashed 32 home runs with 103 RBIs. The Seattle Mariners will be hopeful that their star can soon find the much-needed rhythm at home plate.

