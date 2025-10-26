  • home icon
  "This is not the ending anyone wanted " - Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hanna Shimek opens up after the Mariners' ALCS exit

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 26, 2025 18:27 GMT
Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hanna Shimek opens up after the Mariners' ALCS exit [Image Source: Getty]

Cal Raleigh's dream to win the World Series ended in the ALCS [American League Championship Series], losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in seven hard-fought games. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Raleigh is the favorite to win the American League regular-season MVP award.

The 2025 season has been Raleigh's best in his professional career. One person, who has been thick and through with him, has been his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek.

On Saturday, Hannah shared a multi-snap Instagram post, captioning it with her thoughts and experience from the 2025 season.

"It is hard to put into words the pride I feel for Cal and this organization. This is not the ending anyone wanted but it does not take away from the history made. Thank you to everyone who cheered far and near for my guy and his guys. I already can’t wait for next season and I love this city SO much💙🥂," she wrote.
"Thank you to these amazing women for being so kind and letting me steal their kids whenever I wanted😉 miss you all already, enjoy your off season🥂," she added.

The cover image of the post was a picture of Hannah jumping on Raleigh after the Mariners earned their spot in the ALCS by defeating the Detroit Tigers in a five-game ALDS [American League Division Series].

Subsequent snaps on the post highlighted Hannah's favorite moments from the 2025 season, from Raleigh's individual accolades to her sisterhood moments with the significant others of Mariners players.

Partners of Mariners players react to Cal Raleigh's girlfriend's heartfelt tribute

Among the many who commented on Cal Raleigh's girlfriend's Instagram post were the girlfriend of Ryan Bliss and the wives of Logan Gilbert, Caleb Ferguson, and Mitch Garver.

"Love me some Hannah!! Enjoy the off season- see you soon! *Lonnie was almost picture more than me," Garver's wife, Sarah, wrote.
"What a FREAKING season!! 💙 love you so so much!" Bliss's girlfriend, Katelynn Hadjopoulos, reacted.
"Anyone would be lucky to be your friend. You are truly the best! Love you so much!!," Gilbert's wife, Aviles, commented.
"Looove you!!!!! What a season 👏👏👏❤," Ferguson's wife, Carissa, wrote.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/hannahshimek_]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/hannahshimek_]

Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek began dating in 2023. A former elite softball player, Shimek was a two-time NAIA national champion with Southern Oregon University.

Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

