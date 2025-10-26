"This is not the ending anyone wanted " - Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hanna Shimek opens up after the Mariners' ALCS exit

Cal Raleigh's dream to win the World Series ended in the ALCS [American League Championship Series], losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in seven hard-fought games. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Raleigh is the favorite to win the American League regular-season MVP award.The 2025 season has been Raleigh's best in his professional career. One person, who has been thick and through with him, has been his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek.On Saturday, Hannah shared a multi-snap Instagram post, captioning it with her thoughts and experience from the 2025 season.&quot;It is hard to put into words the pride I feel for Cal and this organization. This is not the ending anyone wanted but it does not take away from the history made. Thank you to everyone who cheered far and near for my guy and his guys. I already can’t wait for next season and I love this city SO much💙🥂,&quot; she wrote.&quot;Thank you to these amazing women for being so kind and letting me steal their kids whenever I wanted😉 miss you all already, enjoy your off season🥂,&quot; she added.The cover image of the post was a picture of Hannah jumping on Raleigh after the Mariners earned their spot in the ALCS by defeating the Detroit Tigers in a five-game ALDS [American League Division Series]. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequent snaps on the post highlighted Hannah's favorite moments from the 2025 season, from Raleigh's individual accolades to her sisterhood moments with the significant others of Mariners players.Partners of Mariners players react to Cal Raleigh's girlfriend's heartfelt tributeAmong the many who commented on Cal Raleigh's girlfriend's Instagram post were the girlfriend of Ryan Bliss and the wives of Logan Gilbert, Caleb Ferguson, and Mitch Garver.&quot;Love me some Hannah!! Enjoy the off season- see you soon! *Lonnie was almost picture more than me,&quot; Garver's wife, Sarah, wrote.&quot;What a FREAKING season!! 💙 love you so so much!&quot; Bliss's girlfriend, Katelynn Hadjopoulos, reacted.&quot;Anyone would be lucky to be your friend. You are truly the best! Love you so much!!,&quot; Gilbert's wife, Aviles, commented.&quot;Looove you!!!!! What a season 👏👏👏❤,&quot; Ferguson's wife, Carissa, wrote.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/hannahshimek_]Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek began dating in 2023. A former elite softball player, Shimek was a two-time NAIA national champion with Southern Oregon University.