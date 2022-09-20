"This is f*****g bull***t" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez had a complete meltdown during 2014 arbitration hearings, warranting the longest-ever suspension for PEDs in MLB

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was heartbroken and devastated when he was suspended for the entire 2014 season over drug usage. In Sports Illustrated’s cover story, it was revealed that after his suspension hearings, A-Rod shouted in the MLB’s offices and said:

“This is f*****g bull***t.”

Rodriguez was suspended for 162 games. It was the longest suspension in the sport for using performance-enhancing drugs. His aggressive efforts to obstruct the league's investigation contributed to its length in addition to the substantial evidence against him.

Alex Rodriguez’s Biogenesis scandal

Alex Rodriguez was found guilty of using PEDs and the "Biogenesis scandal shook the MLB. The facility, called Biogenesis of America, specialized in hormone replacement therapy and weight loss.

The clinic had connections to various baseball players and gave the players PEDs to improve their performance on the field. A-Rod was connected to the same medical facility.

Though A-Rod’s MLB journey was a rocky ride, he impressed everyone with a massive comeback. While discussing his redemption story, former New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner once said:

“It’s really the comeback story of all comeback stories.”

Rodriguez, who is regarded as one of the top players in MLB, played 22 seasons for the Seattle Marriners, Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees. He won many accolades, including three American League MVPs, 10 Silver Sluggers and two Gold Glove awards. A-Rod was also a 14-time All-Star.

Rodriguez made his commentary debut for Fox when he retired in 2016 before moving to ESPN. Together with Michael Kay, he currently co-hosts "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN.

He recently spoke about his mistakes and failures on the show.

"My mistakes are on me. No excuses." – Rodriguez

Rodriguez oversees A-Rod Corp. and has a stake in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

A-Rod also said that he was heartbroken when he heard the news of Fernando Tatis Jr. getting suspended from MLB for 80 games over drug usage.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes”



When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available.



