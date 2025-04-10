"This game is not for the weak" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley makes feelings known as Yankees LHP hits 10-year milestone in MLB

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon completed 10 years in the major league this season. The two-time All-Star starter began his MLB career in 2015 and his wife, Ashley Rodon, celebrated the milestone.

Carlos Rodon started his MLB journey with the Chicago White Sox after being drafted by the team in 2014 and making his major league debut a year later. He earned his maiden All-Star call-up in his last season in Chicago in 2021.

He made a second All-Star selection in 2022 with the San Francisco Giants before opting out of his contract to become a free agent at the end of that season. He signed a six-year, $162 million contract with his current team in December 2022.

Following his third start of the season against the Detroit Tigers on Monday, his wife Ashley made her feelings known on her husband's 10 years in MLB with a detailed Instagram post. She wrote:

"Here we are, officially hit your 10 year. I am so proud of you. This game is not for the weak. You have shown time and time again how you will never give up. Your fight to evolve and remain fully committed, while never neglecting to make home a priority is unmatched.

"Our kids are so blessed to have you to model their life after. Whether that is sports or never giving up on what they love. God has given us so much to be thankful for, and to that we owe it all to the big man upstairs. Happy 10 year @carlos_rodon55 !!!! Cheers to another year watching you do what you love 🤍 The best is a yet to come and there’s so much left to do."

Carlos Rodon and Ashley reportedly started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2018. The duo shares three children.

Carlos Rodon frustrated after disappointing outing against Tigers

While Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, encapsulated the Yankees' journey from high school to the big leagues, her husband has seemingly struggled in his stint with the Bronx Bombers.

The two-time All-Star had a decent 2024 as he finished with a 16-9 record. he is 1-2 this season after three starts and the latest being a horrid outing against the Tigers earlier this week. He allowed five earned runs over six innings in a frustrating 6-2 loss at Comerica Park.

“Bottom half of the order, just got to go attack,” Rodón said. “Frustrating that I’m falling behind those guys and just need to be better with getting Strike 1 and getting ahead of those guys.I’m definitely tired of walking people. It’s frustrating. I don’t want to give up free bases.”

With Yankees ace Gerrit Cole out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Carlos Rodon is expected to shoulder the burden with Max Fried, who was stellar in the team's narrow win on Wednesday.

