  • “This gimmick is tiring”; “Just using the Yankees” - Fans react to rumors linking Bronx Bombers to Munetaka Murakami in free agency

“This gimmick is tiring”; “Just using the Yankees” - Fans react to rumors linking Bronx Bombers to Munetaka Murakami in free agency

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 19, 2025 10:30 GMT
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA - Source: Imagn
Munetaka Murakami will be headed to the MLB in 2026 (Source: Imagn)

Japanese corner infielder Munetaka Murakami will be posted to the MLB by his Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) team, Yakult Swallows. The New York Yankees have been linked to the third baseman as they can look to get him in free agency.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand, in an article for the league's website on October 10, named the Yankees alongside other teams that will be in contention to sign Munetaka Murakami.

But fans believe that Murakami, like his predecessors like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting posted from Japan. Here are a few reactions from X:

"Just using the Yankees. He’ll go to the Dodgers like all the rest," a fan said.
"This gimmick is tiring we all know where he’s going," a fan wrote.
"Yep. When have I read this before? Oh yes. Every year since Ohtani came into the league. They always wind up in Cali. Not biting," another fan said.
"You mean they'll give the Dodgers a baseline for the contract they'll sign him to," a fan commented.
"Their yearly “we will pursue this Japanese star” and he will go to the same place every single other one has gone to," a fan said of the Yankees.
"Murakami to the Los Ohtani’s," a fan joked.
Dodgers' current third baseman, Max Muncy, has a club option for 2026. If the team feels that Murakami could be a better option, the team could look to add their fourth Japanese superstar.

The Yankees will have two years left on third baseman Ryan McMahon's contract, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies. He hit at .208 for the club with 18 RBIs and 4 homers in 54 games for the club.

Munetaka Murakami is a powerful hitter with 246 home runs to his name in 892 games. He has had a high strikeout rate in the last three seasons after a career-best 2022 when he went .318 with 134 RBIs and 56 home runs. In 2025, he played just 56 games but hit 22 home runs with 47 RBIs and a 1.043 OPS.

MLB writer dishes Yankees' pursuit of Munetaka Murakami

MLB writer Ryan Garcia on his X account claimed that the Bombers are better off without adding Munetaka Murakami to their lineup. According to him, the team could adjust to letting the Japanese 25-year-old as the team's first baseman with Ben Rice as the catcher. But currently, the lineup cannot accommodate Murakami.

"Talented hitter, but the Yankees don't have the at-bats needed to have him adjust to MLB pitching and I'm not sure he ever will," Garcia wrote.

Apart from the Yankees and the Dodgers, Feinsand has also named the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Seattle Mariners, the San Francisco Giants, and the Boston Red Sox as possible destinations for the slugger.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

