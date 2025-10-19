“This gimmick is tiring”; “Just using the Yankees” - Fans react to rumors linking Bronx Bombers to Munetaka Murakami in free agency

Japanese corner infielder Munetaka Murakami will be posted to the MLB by his Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) team, Yakult Swallows. The New York Yankees have been linked to the third baseman as they can look to get him in free agency.MLB insider Mark Feinsand, in an article for the league's website on October 10, named the Yankees alongside other teams that will be in contention to sign Munetaka Murakami. But fans believe that Murakami, like his predecessors like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting posted from Japan. Here are a few reactions from X:&quot;Just using the Yankees. He’ll go to the Dodgers like all the rest,&quot; a fan said.Paul La Rosa @paullarosaLINK@eyyankees just using the Yankees. he’ll go to the Dodgers like all the rest&quot;This gimmick is tiring we all know where he’s going,&quot; a fan wrote.BronxBmbrz @BronxBmbrzLINKThis gimmick is tiring we all know where he’s going&quot;Yep. When have I read this before? Oh yes. Every year since Ohtani came into the league. They always wind up in Cali. Not biting,&quot; another fan said.MavFalco16 @CaribSaintLINK@SleeperYankees @Feinsand Yep. When have I read this before? Oh yes. Every year since Ohtani came into the league. They always wind up in Cali. Not biting😂&quot;You mean they'll give the Dodgers a baseline for the contract they'll sign him to,&quot; a fan commented.OddSmokerSteve @OddSmokerSteveLINK@SleeperYankees @Feinsand You mean they'll give the Dodgers a baseline for the contract they'll sign him to&quot;Their yearly “we will pursue this Japanese star” and he will go to the same place every single other one has gone to,&quot; a fan said of the Yankees.Ben Rice enthusiast @SotoShuffIeLINK@SleeperYankees @Feinsand Their yearly “we will pursue this Japanese star” and he will go to the same place every single other one has gone to&quot;Murakami to the Los Ohtani’s,&quot; a fan joked.MoonCake @MoonCake1738LINK@SleeperYankees @Feinsand Murakami to the Los Ohtani’sDodgers' current third baseman, Max Muncy, has a club option for 2026. If the team feels that Murakami could be a better option, the team could look to add their fourth Japanese superstar. The Yankees will have two years left on third baseman Ryan McMahon's contract, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies. He hit at .208 for the club with 18 RBIs and 4 homers in 54 games for the club.Munetaka Murakami is a powerful hitter with 246 home runs to his name in 892 games. He has had a high strikeout rate in the last three seasons after a career-best 2022 when he went .318 with 134 RBIs and 56 home runs. In 2025, he played just 56 games but hit 22 home runs with 47 RBIs and a 1.043 OPS.MLB writer dishes Yankees' pursuit of Munetaka MurakamiMLB writer Ryan Garcia on his X account claimed that the Bombers are better off without adding Munetaka Murakami to their lineup. According to him, the team could adjust to letting the Japanese 25-year-old as the team's first baseman with Ben Rice as the catcher. But currently, the lineup cannot accommodate Murakami.&quot;Talented hitter, but the Yankees don't have the at-bats needed to have him adjust to MLB pitching and I'm not sure he ever will,&quot; Garcia wrote.Ryan Garcia @RyanGarciaESMLINKMurakami isn't worth sticking Ben Rice at catcher and dumping Austin Wells for. Talented hitter, but the Yankees don't have the at-bats needed to have him adjust to MLB pitching and I'm not sure he ever will.Apart from the Yankees and the Dodgers, Feinsand has also named the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Seattle Mariners, the San Francisco Giants, and the Boston Red Sox as possible destinations for the slugger.