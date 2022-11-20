The Dominican Republic will have a slew of MLB stars on their roster when they compete for their second World Baseball Classic title in 2023. The team is stacked and will have the necessary firepower at the plate, led by Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The pitching staff, on the other hand, was largely overlooked. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the starting rotation will be led by National League Cy Young Award winner and Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, as well as Seattle Mariners mid-season acquisition and two-time All-Star Luis Castillo.

Furthermore, the team will feature combined no-hitter producer Cristian Javier, quality start-machine Framber Valdez, two-time All-Star Luis Severino, and one-time All-Star Freddy Peralta.

"This Dominican Republic squad is looking SERIOUS for the 2023 @WBCBaseball 🇩🇴 🔥 @jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove" - @ MLB Network

"The DR's rotation for the World Baseball Classic is stacked 🇩🇴 🇩🇴 #MLB #WBC #DominicanRepublic" - @ Sportskeeda Baseball

If the Dominican Republic's starting rotation hasn't made a trembling impression on possible opponents yet, maybe the closer duo of Emmanuel Clase and Edwin Diaz, the best closers from the American and National League, respectively, will do.

The 2023 DR squad will be managed by slugger Nelson Cruz and will play in Pool D along with Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Israel, and Nicaragua. Games from the group will be played at Alcantara's club home field at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Dominican Republic's 2013 World Baseball Classic triumph

The DR players celebrate their 2013 crown.

Only three countries have won the quadrennial World Baseball Classic: Japan, the Dominican Republic, and the United States. The Dominican Republic won the event's third edition in 2013, defeating Puerto Rico 3-0 in the final.

The Dominicans, then managed by long-time New York Yankees coach Tony Pea, swept through the competition, dropping no games after playing eight games on their way to the championship.

Led by Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Edwin Encarnacion, and a reliable pitching core, the team looked indestructible from the first game of the tournament wherein they thrashed Venezuela 9-3 at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico.

The team then defeated the Netherlands 4-1 in the semifinals before defeating the Puerto Ricans at AT&T Park in San Francisco to win their first World Baseball Classic.

Poll : 0 votes