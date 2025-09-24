"This is going viral"; "Knew 100% what he was doing": Fans in stitches as Cody Bellinger gleefully lets champagne spurt on his face

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 24, 2025 04:36 GMT
MLB: SEP 17 Yankees at Twins - Source: Getty
Fans in stitches as Cody Bellinger gleefully lets champagne spurt on his face - Source: Getty

The New York Yankees punched their ticket to the postseason after a dramatic walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox in their series opener at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Following the win, Yankees players celebrated their qualification for the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has proved to be an important addition to the lineup this season, was involved in a hilarious locker room incident.

Bellinger was in the middle of a locker room interview with SNY's Michelle Margaux before his teammates doused him with champagne. Bellinger spread his arms in acceptance and said:

"That's the best feeling right there."
Fans were left in split with Bellinger's reaction to his teammates spurting champagne on him.

"Nah dawg, he knew 100% what he was doing," wrote a fan.
"He's gonna get so fried tonight," joked a fan.
"Best feeling referring to champagne in face, not doing it in Yankees uniform," wrote another fan.
"All u Yankees fans thar didn't want Bellinger, told ya he'd be good," claimed a fan.
"This is going viral," joked another fan.

(Image source - Instagram)
Yankees rally past White Sox after late heroics from Jose Caballero

The Yankees entered the ninth inning trailing the White Sox 2-1. Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells opened the inning with singles before Aaron Judge was walked for a second time in the game.

With Cody Bellinger at the plate, Volpe scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2. With two runners in scoring positions, Jose Caballero launched a fly ball towards center field to score Judge as the Yankees walked off the White Sox.

Caballero was mobbed by his teammates as the Yankees qualified for the postseason for an eighth time in nine seasons. The win also moved them one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the race for the AL East title with five games to go.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

