"This is going viral"; "Knew 100% what he was doing": Fans in stitches as Cody Bellinger gleefully lets champagne spurt on his face

The New York Yankees punched their ticket to the postseason after a dramatic walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox in their series opener at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.Following the win, Yankees players celebrated their qualification for the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has proved to be an important addition to the lineup this season, was involved in a hilarious locker room incident.Bellinger was in the middle of a locker room interview with SNY's Michelle Margaux before his teammates doused him with champagne. Bellinger spread his arms in acceptance and said:&quot;That's the best feeling right there.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were left in split with Bellinger's reaction to his teammates spurting champagne on him.&quot;Nah dawg, he knew 100% what he was doing,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;He's gonna get so fried tonight,&quot; joked a fan.&quot;Best feeling referring to champagne in face, not doing it in Yankees uniform,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;All u Yankees fans thar didn't want Bellinger, told ya he'd be good,&quot; claimed a fan.&quot;This is going viral,&quot; joked another fan.(Image source - Instagram)Yankees rally past White Sox after late heroics from Jose CaballeroThe Yankees entered the ninth inning trailing the White Sox 2-1. Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells opened the inning with singles before Aaron Judge was walked for a second time in the game.With Cody Bellinger at the plate, Volpe scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2. With two runners in scoring positions, Jose Caballero launched a fly ball towards center field to score Judge as the Yankees walked off the White Sox.Caballero was mobbed by his teammates as the Yankees qualified for the postseason for an eighth time in nine seasons. The win also moved them one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the race for the AL East title with five games to go.