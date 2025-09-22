"This is the gospel" - Mike Trout's wife Jessica moved as Charlie Kirk’s wife forgives his assassin at memorial service

LA Angels superstar Mike Trout's wife, Jessica, reacted to Charlie Kirk's wife Erika's latest statement during her husband's memorial service on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk was tragically shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.Despite being on the receiving end of such grief, Erika took the high road and chose to forgive Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting her husband. In her address, she said:&quot;Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man … I forgive him,&quot; Erika said. &quot;I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrout's wife, Jessica, reshared the above post on her social media story and wrote about the central Christian message of forgiveness even in the face of devastating loss.&quot;This. This is the gospel. This is a pure example of faith in Jesus Christ lived out before our eyes,&quot; Jessica wrote.Jessica's Instagram storyErika Kirk, who married Charlie in 2021 and has two young children, has since been named CEO of Turning Point USA.Mike Trout's wife Jessica celebrates Charlie Kirk and Erika's relationship in the aftermath of tragic shootingEarlier on Sunday, Mike Trout's wife Jessica reshared a post from @ChristianMillennialMarriages, which offers fans an inside look into the marriage of Charlie Kirk and Erika.The post claimed that Kirk's priorities started with &quot;God, family and country,&quot; saying that his wife and children come after God but before work. It also included Erika's conversation with Vice President JD Vance, where she said that Charlie never raised her voice, never cursed her, or was mean-spirited to her.Overall, the post was meant to celebrate and endorse the nature of the relationship between Erika and Charlie. Jessica reshared the post, meaning she also endorsed and believed in such marriages. To further affirm her thoughts, she wrote:&quot;Such a strong, beautiful example of what God intended for marriage.&quot;Jessica's Instagram storyMike Trout and Jessica were high school sweethearts before they tied the knot in December 2017. They are parents to two sons: Beckham Aaron Trout (born July 2020) and Jordy Michael Trout (born June 2024).