"This is the greatest thing ever!" - MLB fans hyped as Aaron Judge set to make appearance on PAW Patrol spin-off

New York Yankees superstar and captain Aaron Judge is one of the most popular players in the MLB. There are a number of factors that have contributed to this stardom, from playing for the Yankees themselves to hitting mammoth home runs, it's clear why Judge has become one of the faces of the league.

Well, it appears that Aaron Judge may soon find himself with a number of new fans, but this time in a younger demographic. The New York Yankees giant is set to guest star in a spin-off of the beloved animated show PAW Patrol. Judge will star as himself in an episode of Rubble & Crew this summer and it's something that fans cannot wait for.

Following the announcement that the New York Yankees superstar would be appearing in an episode of Rubble & Crew, a number of excited fans took to social media to praise the decision.

Some of these fans have stated that it is a brilliant piece of marketing for the MLB, Aaron Judge, and the New York Yankees. They feel that the decision will help attract a younger audience to the game of baseball, while also opening the door to New York Yankees fandom.

Other baseball fans have simply stated that they cannot wait for the episode and that their younger family members are already excited. Some of the most excited fans have gone as far as to claim that Judge's appearance is the greatest thing ever.

While that may be up for debate, it is undoubtedly a fun cross-over that will bring new eyes to the beloved game.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will be looking to bounce back from a rough 2023 campaign

While Judge's appearance will undoubtedly gain him some new fans, it's the current fans who are hoping that he and the Bronx Bombers will be able to return to contention. After missing the postseason completely in 2023, the Yankees landed a number of new players this offseason in the hopes of securing their first World Series title since 2009.

Some of the new additions who will be looking to help achieve this goal include Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Stroman. Only time will tell if they will be able to get it done, in the meantime, fans will be able to watch re-runs of Aaron Judge's episode of Rubble & Crew.

