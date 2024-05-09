“This guy is going to be Rookie of the Year” - MLB analyst discusses Shota Imanaga’s dominating pitching style and promising future

Chicago Cubs ace Shota Imanaga's stellar MLB season has garnered attention throughout the league. The rising star has developed a huge fan base in Chicago. Nicknamed 'The Throwing Philosopher,' Imanaga has struck out opponents with his exceptional pitching skills.

The Cubs are getting more than they expected from their southpaw pitcher, whom they signed to a four-year, $53 million deal.

Former MLB player Yonder Alonso and MLB analyst Chris Young discussed Shota Imanaga's dominating pitching skills and promising future on Foul Territory. The duo was surprised to break down his excellent start this season.

Alonso and Young broke down Imanaga's fastball and splitter in the studio through visualization of his approach.

"As that ball is coming in it looks like it's right there waiting on you, and by the time it gets there it rises through the zone and there's no way you can get to that," Young said.

Alonso and Young looked into the differences between Imanaga's fastball and splitter. It's hard to call on his pitches since it can be confusing most of the time.

"Then he has the splitty down at your knees to where you have to guess top or bottom, but the swings don't play. You gotta try to lift it and then get on top of it, that is a bad matchup," Young continued.

"This guy is going to be Rookie of the Year and possibly could win the Cy Young,” Alonso added.

Shota Imanaga dominates opponents with his splitter

Shota Imanaga's splitter has been a dominant part of his pitching. The 30-year-old has an excellent 47.7% whiff rate with his splitters. Even some of the top hitters have found it challenging to get a shot on Imanaga's splitters.

The left-handed pitcher's splitter has an impressive .177 against average, making it a reliable pitch for striking out batters. Imanaga currently holds the league's top ERA of 1.08 and has a 5-0 record, with 43 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.

If he continues to maintain his consistent performance, Imanaga has the potential to compete for both the Cy Young and the Rookie of the Year awards.

