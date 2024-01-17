The New York Mets were hot on the tails of several blue-chip free agents, but they ended up onboarding none. The club also reportedly offered Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto a similar deal with the Dodgers. However, it may not have been enticing enough for him to consider signing with the Mets instead.

This has turned out to be a lackluster offseason for the Mets. However, the club's president of baseball operations, David Stearns, seems optimistic at the Mets' prospects of competing for a playoff spot. In a recent interaction with SNY TV, he said:

"We should be competing for a playoff spot. I believe we'll be able to meet that expectation. And we should have exciting baseball in September and October for our fans to be proud of."

Fans, however, weren't impressed with Stearns' outlook and took a jibe at his comments.

"Not with the garbage you signed this off season," one fan said.

"lol this guy sucks," another user said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

New York Mets depth chart

There hasn't been any wholesome addition to the Mets roster this offseason, with most of the positions filled. Here is a look at the depth chart at every position.

Catchers: Francisco Alvarez, Omar Narvaez and Tyler Heineman

First base: Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos

Second base: Jeff McNeil, Joey Wendle, Zack Short and Ronny Mauricio (out until Sept. 1)

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Joey Wendle, Zack Short and Ronny Mauricio

Third base: Brett Baty and Mark Vientos

Left field: Brandon Nimmo, DJ Stewart

Center field: Harrison Bader

Right field: Starling Marte

Starters: Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Tylor Megill

Relief pitchers: Edwin Diaz (closer), Brooks Raley, Drew Smith, Phil Bickford, Jorge Lopez, Sean Reid-Foley, Grant Hartwig, Reed Garrett, Michael Tonkin, Yohan Ramirez, Austin Adams.

