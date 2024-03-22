"This is a guy who wants to be great again" - MLB analyst rooting for Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton's bounceback season for the Bronx Bombers

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees is a formidable player on the field. However, injuries have kept the player out of action in recent seasons, raising concerns among supporters about his performance.

MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal is hoping that Stanton will make a healthy comeback in 2024.

“This is a guy who cares," Rosenthal said (via Foul Territory). "This is a guy who wants to be great again. If you are looking at this objectively as a fan and you see what he did, he obviously is trying. We will see where it goes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This guy is one of the best physical talents in the game. He has been a good citizen. There’s never been any problem with him and he is the guy that I think is pretty easy to root for actually.”

Rosenthal believes that Stanton can outperform himself and show his true abilities. He also admired how Stanton maintained his physique and reduced weight.

“What I am doing is unacceptable. I’ve got to get better,” Stanton said at the end of the season according to Rosenthal.

Expand Tweet

Giancarlo Stanton has been an All-Star four times and also has been a National League MVP. Last season was the worst for him, as he had hit only .191/.275/.420 in 101 games.

Reason for Giancarlo Stanton to lose weight

During the spring training in February, the Yankees star, Giancarlo Stanton, looked much thinner. He had reduced his weight so that he could be more flexible and also be quick on the field during this season. He hopes for a comeback with this physique.

"Be a baseball player again," Stanton said when asked why he made this physical change (via FOX News). "I just needed to be more mobile. A lot of setbacks [last season] kept me not moving the way I’d like to be."

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited to see a healthier and stronger Stanton this season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.