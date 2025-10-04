"This is horrific" - Blue Jays fans cast wary glance at ALDS roster before Yankees clash

  • home icon
By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Oct 04, 2025 16:57 GMT
The Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees in a highly anticipated game to start the American League Division Series. Ahead of the matchup, several Blue Jays fans on social media shared their thoughts about their team's roster.

Toronto's X account posted an image containing the names of the players for the ALDS. One fan called the lineup "horrific" and questioned why players like Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt were not included.

"this is horrific… no Scherzer? no Bassitt? ridiculous," the fan wrote.
Here are more fan reactions.

"Zero chance this roster and team is beating the Yankees… It’s just not happening," another fan wrote.
"No Scherzer, Bassitt, or Berrios!? Bruihl in? Wow," a fan said.
"No bichette No scherzer No berrois No bassit What’s going on here?" another fan commented.
"Don't think jays have a chance with that roster," a fan tweeted.
"Sucks that Bo isn't on it, but not surprising. I am a little surprised that Scherzer isn't on it though," another fan said.

The game will be played on Saturday at Rogers Center in Toronto. Notably, Bo Bichette won't feature for the home team after suffering a knee injury in September.

Aaron Boone clapped back at a Blue Jays broadcaster ahead of tonight's game

Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez made comments against the New York Yankees in September, saying they're not a good team. He also mentioned that regardless of their record, the Yankees are prone to making mistakes on the field.

While nearly a month has passed since Martinez made those comments, Aaron Boone recently clapped back at him. The manager highlighted that New York is a good team and that Martinez was "wrong."

"Contrary to some thoughts up here, we're a really good team. I know Buck had some thoughts," Boone told reporters on Friday. "That's all I was responding to. He's wrong. But it doesn't matter. We've got to go play, and we've got to go perform, as everyone does this time of year."

Boone also said that the Yankees feel good about themselves and are playing well. However, he added that they need to play even better going forward.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
