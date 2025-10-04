"This is horrific" - Blue Jays fans cast wary glance at ALDS roster before Yankees clash

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees in a highly anticipated game to start the American League Division Series. Ahead of the matchup, several Blue Jays fans on social media shared their thoughts about their team's roster.Toronto's X account posted an image containing the names of the players for the ALDS. One fan called the lineup &quot;horrific&quot; and questioned why players like Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt were not included.&quot;this is horrific… no Scherzer? no Bassitt? ridiculous,&quot; the fan wrote.la sports @lucas88a88LINKthis is horrific… no Scherzer? no Bassitt? ridiculousHere are more fan reactions.&quot;Zero chance this roster and team is beating the Yankees… It’s just not happening,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;No Scherzer, Bassitt, or Berrios!? Bruihl in? Wow,&quot; a fan said.&quot;No bichette No scherzer No berrois No bassit What’s going on here?&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Don't think jays have a chance with that roster,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;Sucks that Bo isn't on it, but not surprising. I am a little surprised that Scherzer isn't on it though,&quot; another fan said.The game will be played on Saturday at Rogers Center in Toronto. Notably, Bo Bichette won't feature for the home team after suffering a knee injury in September.Aaron Boone clapped back at a Blue Jays broadcaster ahead of tonight's gameToronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez made comments against the New York Yankees in September, saying they're not a good team. He also mentioned that regardless of their record, the Yankees are prone to making mistakes on the field.While nearly a month has passed since Martinez made those comments, Aaron Boone recently clapped back at him. The manager highlighted that New York is a good team and that Martinez was &quot;wrong.&quot;&quot;Contrary to some thoughts up here, we're a really good team. I know Buck had some thoughts,&quot; Boone told reporters on Friday. &quot;That's all I was responding to. He's wrong. But it doesn't matter. We've got to go play, and we've got to go perform, as everyone does this time of year.&quot;Boone also said that the Yankees feel good about themselves and are playing well. However, he added that they need to play even better going forward.