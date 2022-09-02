"This should be a huge red flag to any Boras clients not to overplay their hand" "He’s coming to philly next year" - MLB fans react as Houston Astros deny any deal with free agent Michael Conforto

Former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto almost signed a late-season deal with the Houston Astros last night. Conforto has been recovering from injury and has yet to be picked up by a team this season. If he were to have taken this deal, Conforto would have been eligible to play for the Astros this postseason.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Conforto didn't sign with a team tonight. Today was the deadline to play in the postseason.

Michael Conforto has spent the entirety of his seven-year career playing for the New York Mets. However, both he and the team came to terms that he would not rejoin the team this past off-season. Conforto then decided to undergo surgery, which is why no team has picked him up yet.

John Nucero @j_nucero @JonHeyman Tells me he isn't healthy, otherwise why not showcase your talent

theodore kern @kerntheodore1 @JonHeyman My guess is he's not ready physically and he needs more time to recover from his injury.

Although somewhat streaky, Conforto was always known for his solid all-around offensive ability. In his career, he has hit .255 with a .824 OPS along with 132 home runs. His best season in 2017 saw him hit .279 with a .555 slugging percentage. He also hit 27 home runs this season and was named to the All-Star Game as well.

Last year was definitely a down year for Conforto. In 125 games played last season, Conforto hit just .232 with a .729 OPS. These numbers are not horrible, just not as good as years prior.

NY_Sports_Guy_🏈_⚾_🏒_🏀 @GoldStandard824 @JonHeyman how on earth did he turn down a 2 yr, $30 mil offer from Houston?

OGnesm1 @OwenGraves19 @JonHeyman Why is Michael Conforto sabotaging his career

The Houston Astros could have used a bat like Conforto's in the final weeks of this season. Despite already being an offensive powerhouse, adding more offense certainly does not hurt. Many are blaming Conforto's agent Scott Boras for convincing him not to sign with Houston.

Grandpa Justin @tourofinfinity @JonHeyman That's becuae Scott Bore keeps telling him there's a 200 million dollar payday waiting for him.

Mets Rebo @SportsRebo @JonHeyman This should be a *huge* red flag to any Boras clients not to overplay their hand.

Although fans are hurt to see the Astros' offer rejected, the team has been dominant this season regardless. Let's take a look into the 2022 Astros season.

The Houston Astros are still proving they are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers

The Astros currently have a record of 84-47, which is second-best in the enitre league. They hold an 11.5-game lead in the American League West and are coasting to yet another division title. The Astros have won their division in five of the past six seasons with the exception of the shortened 2020 season.

The reason behind their success is their dominance on both sides of the baseball diamond. At the plate, they are top-10 for team average, OPS, and home runs. On the mound, they have the second-lowest ERA in Major League Baseball at just a 3.03.

The Houston Astros are still the powerhouse they have been for the past half decade. It is going to be really exciting to see what they can do in the postseason.

