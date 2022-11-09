Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker’s wife Melissa Baker lost control of her emotions when her husband won his first World Series as a manager.

In an interview with FOX 26’s Mark Berman, Baker became emotional about her husband winning the World Series, reports the New York Post, and said:

"This job almost killed him..All he wants to do is win and finally it’s happened. “He’s had a stroke, he’s had prostate cancer. He’s totally put his all into this game.”

Melissa and Dusty’s son Darren Baker was also present on the baseball field to celebrate the win.

“He’s put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears and the game almost killed him when he had a stroke in 2017,” she said. “So just to see all this come together — he’s worked so hard and if anybody earned it... it’s him.”

Baker had a record of 2,094-1,790 after Saturday's game, making him the winningest manager without a World Series championship.

Houston Astros’ Dusty Baker is the oldest manager to win the World Series

In his third appearance as a manager in the Fall Classic, he broke the record for the oldest manager to win a World Series. He made three trips with the Dodgers as a player, winning the World Series in 1981.

"Beyond proud of these players and this team. Thank you for all the support this season. This is a special city. See you tomorrow." #Astros – Dusty Baker

Houston ace Justin Verlander also spoke about Baker’s mentorship.

“To... be the team that was able to pull it off for him, I know how much it means to him and it means so much to us. Couldn’t be happier for him. Couldn’t be happier for us. Couldn’t be happier for the city.”

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to retake the top spot in baseball.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Their first victory since 2017 was this one. Yordan Alvarez made a powerful swing that was effective

"Legendary moment for a legendary manager. Dusty Baker is the 12th @MLB manager ever, and the first African-American manager, to reach 2,000 career wins. #LevelUp x@budweiserusa"– Houston Astros

The electronic sign-stealing controversy threatened to cast doubt on every decision the organization made and most definitely on its executives two years after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

