  • "This is why Kendrick Lamar sucks" "One of the worst songs of his career" - Fans react as rapper includes Dodgers-themed song in new album 'GNX'

"This is why Kendrick Lamar sucks" "One of the worst songs of his career" - Fans react as rapper includes Dodgers-themed song in new album 'GNX'

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Nov 23, 2024 15:01 GMT
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar's new album 'GNX' features a song titled 'Dodger Blue' (Source: Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar's love for Los Angeles is no secret. The rapper was born in LA and has dedicated most of his work to the city. Not only that, the 37-year-old is also a proud Dodgers fan. He thus dedicated a song to the organization in his recent surprise album.

Lamar's new album GNX features 12 songs, with one titled "Dodger Blue." The song's title seems to be a nod to the reigning World Series champions who won their first full-season title since 1988.

However, fans who do not support the Dodgers, especially after the "super team" beat the New York Yankees to win the 2024 season, made their feelings known. On Friday, they bashed Lamar on X for the song and criticized it for not being on par with his other work.

"Kendrick Lamar has been removed from my playlist," another fan tweeted.
"How much they pay yall for this, this is embarrassing work," a fan tweeted.
"Worst song on the album," one tweeted.

Speculations of Shohei Ohtani reference in Kendrick Lamar's "Dodger Blue"

While most of "Dodger Blue" isn't related to the Dodgers or their play, there has been speculation about a particular lyric that could be about Japanese superstar and Los Angeles DH Shohei Ohtani. At the start of the second verse, Lamar raps about being "unanimous."

This could be about Ohtani who won his third MVP title on Thursday in the last four years. Like his previous two, Ohtani unanimously won this award, beating out New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte by securing all thirty first-place votes.

The Dodgers and Lamar share a special bond. The organization got behind him during a feud with Drake that transpired when infielder Gavin Lux put on "Not Like Us" as his walk-off song. There could be future collabs between two of LA's biggest attractions.

