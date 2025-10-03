  • home icon
  "This kid is nasty!" - Justin Verlander's brother names Yankees' pitcher Cam Schlittler as X-factor for playoff games

"This kid is nasty!" - Justin Verlander's brother names Yankees' pitcher Cam Schlittler as X-factor for playoff games

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 03, 2025 08:13 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Cam Schlittler pitched deep into the game to earn the win against the Boston Red Sox (Source: Imagn)

Cam Schlittler's brilliant eight shutout innings helped the New York Yankees to a 4-0 win. The Yankees starter set multiple records, especially as a debutant in the postseason. Giving a 24-year-old. who had just 14 MLB starts to his name, the nod to start in a decider could have been a gamble, but it paid off for Aaron Boone and co.

One person who didn't have any doubts about Schlittler's talent was MLB insider and pitcher Justin Verlander's brother, Ben. After the rookie's stellar performance, Ben Verlander took to X to post a clip of his from two months back when he had claimed Schlittler as the perfect fit to back up starters Max Fried and Carlos Rodon.

"Because this kid is nasty, and he's the pitcher that they needed in the playoffs behind Max Fried and behind Carlos Rodón," Verlander had said. "You have this 24-year-old kid pumping 99-mile-an-hour heaters. This kid has the playoff stuff. Give me the guy that throws 99, wipeout stuff, and I don't care if he hasn't had the experience.
"We're gonna learn on the job if you got what it takes in October, but you're gonna be the Yankees' number three guy in October. That's what you are going to be. That's what I think should happen. I don't know if I trust or believe in Aaron Boone to push the right button in October. He's dominant. He's nasty, and his stuff plays in October."
Cam Schlittler threw a career high 107 pitches. He gave up 5 hits but became the first pitcher in MLB history to go eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts and zero walks. He outdueled fellow rookie starter Conelly Early of the Red Sox, who managed just 3.2 innings on the mound.

Schlittler's rise to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. He made his debut on July 9. After a decent first month, he pitched to a 1.60 ERA in six starts in August solidifying his spot in the rotation. He finished with a 4-3, 2.96 ERA record in the regular season.

Aaron Boone immensely satisfied with Cam Schlittler's efforts

After the game, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone complimented Cam Schlittler on his outing. As per the skipper, he was mighty impressed and plesantly surprised with the right-hander's control at such high speeds.

“What a performance,” said Boone. "When you throw 100 and command the baseball and can land your secondary pitches, you can be a problem for the opposition. So that's what he is capable of. And obviously efficient enough to get through eight innings there, and I mean, just ... I am not surprised, honestly."

The Yankees march on and will face another one of their American League East Divisional rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, in the next round.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
