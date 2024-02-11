“This leo just can’t get any better” - LSU mesmerizes Olivia Dunne's fans with her moves showcased in a captivating purple silhouette

LSU Gymnastics soared to new heights in its first away victory of the season, leaving fans mesmerized and cheering for more.

The highlight of the evening wasn’t just their victory (197.625–197.075) against the Georgia Bulldogs, but also the lead-off performance of gymnast Olivia Dunne, showcasing the team’s dazzling leotard, aptly named Velvet Dior.

LSU posted a picture of Olivia Dunne modeling the leotard on Instagram.

The leotard was designed by Ashleigh Gat and Rheagan Corville. It drew inspiration from a Dior handbag and presented a captivating purple silhouette that caught everyone's attention.

"Now this is a leo I can get behind." - Posted one fan

The LSU gymnastics team, led by all-around senior Haleigh Bryant, demonstrated their prowess throughout the meet. Despite a challenging start, LSU’s athletes showed resilience and determination, making significant improvements as the competition progressed.

"This leo can’t get any better." - a fan wrote

Olivia Dunne’s LSU beat Georgia during team’s first away meet of the season

The Tigers faced initial struggles, particularly on the uneven bars and the balance beam, but the bottom of the lineup delivered outstanding performances on the floor, turning the tide in their favor.

Olivia Dunne earned a score of 9.80, Haleigh Bryant earned her 13th perfect 10 on the balance beam, KJ Johnson led the way by securing a 9.90 on the floor for the Tigers, and Aleah Finnegan subsequently followed with a score of 9.925.

Bryant, who has 20 career all-around titles, continues to shine. Her gym slam achievement, perfect 10s in all events, solidified her position as the No. 1 all-around gymnast in the country.

"One step at a time, 1% better each meet, and we’re gonna keep going," Bryant said after the event.

Haleigh Bryant continues to be ranked No. 1 in the country.

LSU coach Jay Clark acknowledged the initial hesitancy but commended the team’s ability to make adjustments and secure the win. The Tigers closed the meet on their lowest-scoring event, the balance beam, with a notable improvement, sealing their victory against Georgia.

