Former MLB first-round pick Cole Tucker and his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, tried their hands at a new-age trend sport, inviting a reaction from Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan Murphy.Pickleball has taken the whole of the US by storm, and Tucker and Hudgens have also joined in on the trend. On Saturday, Hudgens posted a photo showing the couple on a sunlit court and pickleball paddles in hand.&quot;Well finally tried pickleball. Turns out I love it. Lol,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe image shows the couple enjoying pickleball against a backdrop of palm trees and blue skies. Under the comments section of the post, Meghan Murphy commented:&quot;This is the LIFE.&quot;Meghan Murphy's reaction to Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram postVanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker expecting baby No. 2Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. - Source: GettyA year after becoming parents, actress Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are once again set to become parents. The couple announced that they’re expecting their second child on July 12. They captioned the post:&quot;Round two!!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHudgens showed her baby bump and was dressed in coordinated white outfits while posing with Tucker.Hudgens and Tucker met for the first time in November 2020, while participating in a Zoom meditation group. It was Hudgens who first initiated the relationship by sending Tucker a DM on social media. The two started dating before going public on Valentine's Day 2021.After two years of dating, Hudgens and Tucker announced their engagement on February 9, 2023. The couple tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2024.