  "This is the LIFE"- Tyler Glasnow's fiancée can't help but react after Cole Tucker & wife Vanessa Hudgens try their hands at a new sport

"This is the LIFE"- Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée can’t help but react after Cole Tucker & wife Vanessa Hudgens try their hands at a new sport

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 27, 2025 06:54 GMT
Tyler Glasnow&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e can&rsquo;t help but react after Cole Tucker &amp; wife Vanessa Hudgens try their hands at a new sport
Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée can’t help but react after Cole Tucker & wife Vanessa Hudgens try their hands at a new sport

Former MLB first-round pick Cole Tucker and his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, tried their hands at a new-age trend sport, inviting a reaction from Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan Murphy.

Pickleball has taken the whole of the US by storm, and Tucker and Hudgens have also joined in on the trend. On Saturday, Hudgens posted a photo showing the couple on a sunlit court and pickleball paddles in hand.

"Well finally tried pickleball. Turns out I love it. Lol," she wrote in the caption.
The image shows the couple enjoying pickleball against a backdrop of palm trees and blue skies. Under the comments section of the post, Meghan Murphy commented:

"This is the LIFE."
Meghan Murphy&#039;s reaction to Vanessa Hudgens&#039; Instagram post
Meghan Murphy's reaction to Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker expecting baby No. 2

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. - Source: Getty
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. - Source: Getty

A year after becoming parents, actress Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are once again set to become parents. The couple announced that they’re expecting their second child on July 12. They captioned the post:

"Round two!!!!"
Hudgens showed her baby bump and was dressed in coordinated white outfits while posing with Tucker.

Hudgens and Tucker met for the first time in November 2020, while participating in a Zoom meditation group. It was Hudgens who first initiated the relationship by sending Tucker a DM on social media. The two started dating before going public on Valentine's Day 2021.

After two years of dating, Hudgens and Tucker announced their engagement on February 9, 2023. The couple tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2024.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
