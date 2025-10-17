  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "This makes it worse"; "Would've sucked a** either way" - Fans crack up as Aaron Boone insists shoulder injury had no impact on Anthony Volpe's slump

"This makes it worse"; "Would've sucked a** either way" - Fans crack up as Aaron Boone insists shoulder injury had no impact on Anthony Volpe's slump

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 17, 2025 06:18 GMT
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
Fans crack up as Aaron Boone insists shoulder injury had no impact on Anthony Volpe's slump - Source: Getty

The New York Yankees held a press conference on Thursday, where manager Aaron Boone addressed questions regarding Anthony Volpe's decision to play through a shoulder injury.

Ad

This comes after Volpe made several defensive errors and even went through a slump at the plate during the season, which ended in the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boone said he does not believe Volpe's shoulder injury significantly impacted his performance during the 2025 season.

"I think for the overwhelming majority of the year [the injury] was not affecting his play," Boone said. "There were things like, he would dive on it a certain way, tick it off, aggravate it, I think in some ways, the injury probably got a little bit worse towards the end of the year based on a couple of episodes that happened. But I don't think it was impacting performance."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans reacted to Boone's statement for Volpe. One fan reacted, knowing the Yankees' general manager had said something opposite.

"That makes it so much worse. 😂" the fan said.
"Translation: he would’ve sucked a** either way," another fan wrote.
"So if the injury didn’t impact performance, he just sucked? Got it," one fan drew his interpretation.
"So he just sucks, and he kept playing him. beautiful," one fan added.
Ad
"Between this ridiculous answer, and the fact that the organization allowed an injured player to start every day when he was batting 200 and making errors every day shows you the inept Cashman regime even more," one fan targeted Brian Cashman.
"Okay so if the injury did not have an impact he is just a below average hitter and below average defender and the organization is okay with that?" another fan asked.
Ad

Yankees GM expressed a contrasting viewpoint from Aaron Boone

Yankees GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone agree on most occasions, but it seems the former has a change of thought regarding whether Anthony Volpe's shoulder affected his performance.

"I personally think now I'm starting to lean more into that yes, it was affecting him," Cashman said. "Because ultimately, he had to have the surgery. None of that was really on the table in-season..."

Volpe underwent shoulder surgery to repair a partially torn labrum and is expected to miss the start of the 2026 season. The organization will monitor his recovery closely and, at this point in time, has not ruled out the possibility of starting the season timely. Boone is confident Volpe will be able to return to form when he comes back.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications