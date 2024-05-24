“This might be the worst call in the history of baseball” - MLB fans criticize umpire's controversial call that ends White Sox game

On Thursday, MLB fans probably witnessed one of the worst calls in the league. The Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox were at the bottom of the ninth inning when an unexpected interference call ended the game.

The Orioles scored eight runs, while the White Sox had six on board. However, the White Sox had the winning run at the plate, but one call from the umpire sent them back to the dugout with a loss.

Andrew Benintendi popped an infield flyball and Gunnar Henderson made the play. However, Andrew Vaughn was called out for interference and the umpires decided to abruptly end the game.

Reacting to the incident, MLB fans took to social media to troll the decision to end the game. Several fans believed there was no interference from Vaughn.

Here's a look at some fan reactions:

"This might be the worst call in the history of baseball. What in holy hell is this," one fan wrote.

"Worst call ever. White Sox got robbed there how is that interference," one fan added.

"Calls like this make you really question the integrity of the game," one fan responded.

Comments continued to pour in as several fans condemned the umpires for a bad call.

"Unreal how bad this call was. Then the umpires just walk away. The lack of accountability is sickening. Umpires need training," one fan wrote.

"Doesn't the base runner have to make contact with the fielder in order to be interference??? This is just awful," one fan chipped in.

"As an Orioles fan, that last out was a gift. No way in the world that is interference. I’m glad we won, but it doesn’t feel right winning like that," one fan chimed in.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol tried to talk it out with the MLB umpires

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol had no option but to step in and try to persuade the umpires of their decision. Grifol was seen taking the whole crew, including the umpire's crew chief, Adrian Johnson.

Despite his efforts, the umpires just walked off the field, leaving White Sox fans upset with their call. MLB fans are calling it one of the worst decisions this season. The White Sox squad was in absolute disbelief after they were forced to leave the game with a loss.

