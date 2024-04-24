“This might be the worst team we see in generations” - Astros fans troll franchise for dropping third consecutive game

The Houston Astros have been in a slump since the start of this MLB season. The team's struggles seem to be getting worse as days pass. It's hard to believe that a once-dominant team is now holding the fourth-worst record in the majors.

While there are enough games to rebound, the question is if they have what it takes to be a postseason contender. With their current performance, crossing the .500 mark is rather doubtful.

The team is coming off their third straight loss and fans have been unhappy about their progress. The team's offense and defense failed as they dropped the series opener against the Cubs (7-2).

Astros fans took to X as they trolled the franchise for yet another loss. The club is now at the bottom of the AL West with a 7-17 record.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"This might be the worst team we see in generations," a fan wrote.

"Yall don’t get tired of losing? " wrote another fan.

"Can’t watch anymore I’ve had enough. This team won’t even get to .500 by the end of the year," one fan added.

"Please just keep losing so we can get some good prospects in the draft." one fan chipped in.

Comments continued to pour in as fans vented their frustration.

"No heart. no hustle. so frustrating" one fan wrote.

"This pitching is so cooked. Zero heart on this team anymore. Zero" one fan added.

Astros fall 10 games behind the .500 mark for first time since 2016

The Astros are now 10 games behind the .500 mark. The last time they witnessed a slump like this was in 2016. It's hard to believe that a postseason contender for the past few years has declined dramatically in their performance.

The team has been dealing with several issues since the start of the season. The bullpen turned out to be a disaster for most of the games while the offense has not been consistent.

With Dusty Baker gone, fans have lost interest in watching their favorite team compete. The management and coaching staff will need to make significant changes if they want to start winning games.

