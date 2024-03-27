"This is a monster, monster loss for Cincinnati" - MLB analyst says Matt McLain's shoulder surgery is huge blow for Reds

The Cincinnati Reds will be looking to contend for the postseason in 2024 but may have to do it without Matt McLain. The young superstar infielder underwent surgery in his left shoulder to repair his labrum, as well as clean up any damage to the cartilage.

Expand Tweet

"The Reds have no timeline for Matt McLain's return, but they say they hope he can play this season" - @TalkinBaseball_

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain himself, he is currently being listed as out indefinitely with his 2024 debut uncertain. The team was uncertain of how long McLain will be out of the lineup but they gave an ominous statement by saying that they "hope to have him back this season."

Former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier shared his thoughts and concerns regarding McLain's injury. In a recent episode of Foul Territory, Frazier explained the uncertainty that comes with labrum injuries and how devastating that diagnosis was back in the day.

"This is a monster, monster loss for Cincinnati," Frazier explained about the Reds prospects this season. After a breakout rookie season, McLain was poised to continue his momentum this year, however, that shoulder surgery is a major setback for the 24-year-old.

Expand Tweet

"This is a monster, monster loss for Cincinnati." @FlavaFraz21 reacts to the news that Matt McLain will miss significant time after undergoing shoulder surgery." - @FoulTerritoryTV

During McLain's rookie campaign with the Cincinnati Reds, the talented infielder posted an impressive .290 batting average with 16 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. Given the up-and-coming talent on the Reds roster, the club seemed poised for an exciting 2024 campaign.

The Cincinnati Reds will have a number of replacement options for Matt McLain

Although the loss of McLain is a massive blow to the team, the Cincinnati Reds have a number of infielders who could see more playing time in the wake of the injury. Jonathan India, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jeimer Candelario, and Elly De La Cruz could all see an increase in at-bats while McLain is recovering from shoulder surgery.

The Reds also recently acquired Santiago Espinal from the Toronto Blue Jays, who could play an important platoon role for his new team. It will be interesting to see how the club manages without one of its brightest stars.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.