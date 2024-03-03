"This move means they are even more on Blake Snell" - MLB analyst believes Matt Chapman's signing highlights Giants' offseason aspirations

Blake Snell's free agency has heated up in the last few days as multiple teams sought the services of the two-time Cy Young winner. Among the teams that are on the lookout for his services are the San Francisco Giants, who recently agreed with Matt Chapman on a three-year, $54 million deal.

Recently, San Francisco Chronicle baseball beat reporter Susan Slusser appeared on the MLB Network segment. Per Susan, after the signing of Chapman, the Giants are even more into the sweepstakes of Blake Snell.

"I think this move means they're even more in on Blake Snell to me," Susan said.

"I'm not necessarily sure. I'm told they're not out on him," Susan added. "But why do you go get one of the best defensive players of his generation with a rotation that has some question marks and already some injuries? You know, they've got, right now they don't know who their fifth starter is."

Susan further added:

"Their fourth starters got a little dinged up. Their third starters a converted reliever. I think he'll be fine there. But if you're going pitching and defense, for me, they need more pitching right now."

Blake Snell's Free agency: Potential suitors for the reigning Cy Young winner

It's a little surprise, but it's true that the reigning Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, is still unsigned. Despite proving his caliber last year, it's not a guarantee that Snell will have the upper hand in the negotiation.

Teams haven't really budged on the asking price, something that the likes of Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and Snell would not have expected.

According to Susan, the Giants are in the best position to ink Snell, with opt-outs available after each season.

The Los Angeles Angels are another team that is tied with Snell, according to NJ.com's Bob Klapisch.

While the New York Yankees are touted as a perfect fit for Snell, they are still evaluating their options from a distance.

With spring training already underway, the imminent signing of Snell is on the cards.

