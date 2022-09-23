“This one is for the culture” - Punjabi superstar AP Dhillon of "Brown Munde" fame threw out the ceremonial first pitch for Toronto Blue Jays

Well-known Punjabi musician AP Dhillon threw a ceremonial first pitch for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at the Roberts Center stadium during an American League baseball game.

The Blue Jays won the game, which marked their second victory in the series after losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in their previous contest.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays.

The Gurdaspur-born Dhillon, 29, is well-known for his Punjabi pop songs, including "Brown Munde," "Fate," and "Excuses." He and their mascot Ace were both spotted at the stadium donning a Blue Jays jersey.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays Brown Munde



Big thanks to the legend - AP Dhillon - for throwing tonight’s first pitch! Brown MundeBig thanks to the legend - AP Dhillon - for throwing tonight’s first pitch! ‼️Brown Munde‼️Big thanks to the legend - AP Dhillon - for throwing tonight’s first pitch! https://t.co/XX65thLPoF

"Brown Munde. Big thanks to the legend - AP Dhillon - for throwing tonight’s first pitch!" – Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 in the game, and Dhillon congratulated the team with a message on his Instagram account. He posted a couple of pictures from the stadium and wrote that he was honored to be a part of the game.

"Big win for the Jays tonight. Honored to be a part of it 🙏🏽💙 #brownmunde" - AP Dhillon

The Blue Jays commented on his post:

“Honoured to have you here at the ballpark! Hope to see you again soon.”

The team also replied with the lyrics of Dhillon’s song “Brown Munde”.

Dhillon later commented:

“This one is for the culture.”

Renowned personalities traditionally throw the ceremonial first pitch before each MLB game, with the exception of the World Series. In the past, the World Series, All-Star Games, and MLB Opening Day have all featured ceremonial first pitches.

Several presidents of the United States are among the most famous to have thrown the opening pitch. Tom Hanks, a well-known Hollywood actor, also threw out the ceremonial first pitch earlier this year for the Cleveland Guardians against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Actor Tom Hanks brought 'Wilson' to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Cleveland Guardians' Opening Day!



"There goes Wilson!"Actor Tom Hanks brought 'Wilson' to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Cleveland Guardians' Opening Day! "There goes Wilson!" 😅👋Actor Tom Hanks brought 'Wilson' to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Cleveland Guardians' Opening Day! ⚾https://t.co/pTd1zLEEgJ

"'There goes Wilson!' Actor Tom Hanks brought 'Wilson' to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Cleveland Guardians' Opening Day!" – Sky Sports News

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, also known as AP Dhillon, is an Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer who is connected to Punjabi music.

AP Dhillon’s celebrated music career

Dhillon launched his career with the singles "Fake" and "Faraar” in 2019. His track "Deadly," which was created by Gminxr, hit the Official Charts Company's UK Asian chart in 2020 and peaked at number 11.

"Keeping you around me for a high money could never buy" - AP Dhillon

He is well-known for his hit songs like “Excuses” and “Brown Munde.”

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far