"This is where Spider-Man was"- Shota Imanaga reflects on unique experience of pitching in New York for the first time

While the Chicago Cubs' 1-0 victory over the New York Mets was marred by controversy on Wednesday, starter Shota Imanaga silently went about his business to continue his exemplary start to the season.

The Japanese pitcher, who signed a $53 million contract with the Cubs in January this season, shared an interesting story about pitching in New York for the first time in his career.

The 30-year-old mentioned 'Spider-Man' as his reference point in recognizing the Big Apple.

“The view from the hotel, I recognized it from Spider-Man,” Imanaga said. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is where Spider-Man was.’”

Imanaga has been one of the most dominant pitchers since his MLB debut and the Cubs starter continued his brilliant stretch with a career-high performance from the mound.

The former two-time NPB All-Star went seven innings without conceding a hit and managing seven strikeouts over 87 pitches. He reflected on the adjustments he had to make during his scoreless outing.

“In terms of today, my fastball wasn’t at the highest, but I was able to communicate with [catcher Miguel] Amaya and make adjustments,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry via MLB.

“I was making sure I wasn’t throwing lazy fastballs in there where [the Mets] could make hard contact," he added. "I was trying to avoid the barrel. Some of them, I was lucky, but I was able to adjust.”

Miguel Amaya hails Shota Imanaga's impressive start to the season

Imanaga registered his fifth win of the season and the Japanese ace had catcher Miguel Amaya to thank for it. The Cubs catcher effected a controversial double play to tag Pete Alonso and end the game in favor of his team.

“He has been filthy since Day 1,” Amaya said. “He is executing everything, just trusting himself, just go out there, have fun, be him. As always, he has been doing it.”

Leading up to the second game of the series against the Mets, Imanaga was the first pitcher in over a century to be 4-0 with an ERA less than 1.00 in his first five starts.

But the experienced pitcher refused to give into the hype despite a record-breaking start to his MLB career.

“Looking back, I feel I’ve been pretty lucky, and I know moving forward, those situations, I’m not going to win them all," Imanaga said.

Both teams will meet for the series finale on Thursday with an aggrieved Mets looking to split the series after Wednesday's controversial loss.

