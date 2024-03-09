"This the 'super team' we're supposed to be scared of?" - Reds fans grill star-studded Dodgers line-up following timid showing in canceled game

Cincinnati Reds fans have turned an unexpected rainout into an opportunity for good-natured trolling after their spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was canceled due to rain. With a 4-0 lead, the game was the target of jokes on social media as their fans mocked the Dodgers and celebrated their team’s unofficial victory.

Expand Tweet

The cancellation disappointed both teams, particularly the Reds, who were in the midst of a dominant performance against the Dodgers. Nick Martinez, the left-hand pitcher showed his skills by throwing four perfect innings and striking out six batters. The Reds’ attack, led by Jonathan India, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Tyler Stephenson, Stuart Fairchild, and Bubba Thompson, took a 4-0 lead before lighting and rain came in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Easy W. This the Dodgers "super team" we’re supposed to be scared of? - Joked one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Lol they made some phone calls." - Posted another fan jokingly.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The rainout caused Nick Martinez to miss out on a a great performance.

Fans were looking forward to a possible upset over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who seemed unbeatable. The quick rain delay caused a lot of creative and funny comments on social media. Supporters of the Reds enjoyed the unofficial perfect game, making fun of the situation and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lefty pitcher, Nick Martinez, pitched four perfect innings while the team’s lineup outperformed the Dodgers by scoring 4 runs.

"Perfect game secured." - Joked another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking ahead, Cincinnati Reds supporters remain optimistic, anticipating the team’s next game against the Arizona Diamondbacks this Saturday. The unexpected rainout not only provided a funny moment but also showed how passionate Reds Nation is. It showed that fans are still dedicated to backing their team with humor and a sense of community, even when bad weather causes problems.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.