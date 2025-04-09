After a record-breaking 8-0 start to the 2025 season, defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers have dropped four of their last five games. The team has drawn the ire of fans after losing three straight games including a series clincher in Philadelphia and two consecutive losses to the Washington Nationals.

Shohei Ohtani and Co. were dominated in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. The All-Star squad managed just two runs after going a dismal 0-for-7 with runners in scoring positions. Starter Justin Wrobleski was peppered by the Nats with eight runs in five innings.

With the poor performance, fans lashed out on social media.

"This team has been a d**n joke these past games," a fan said.

"What happened to my 8-0 team?" One questioned.

"We're officially in a slump," a fan claimed.

While others decried the struggles of the squad, some have attributed their rough form to their White House visit. It can be recalled that the team was recently welcomed by US President Donald Trump to celebrate their World Series victory.

"Donald Trump broke the economy and the Dodgers," a fan stated.

"Thanks Trump," one fan sarcastically said.

"0-2 since. 3 game losing streak since meeting this b***," a fan went on a tirade.

Freddie Freeman and Blake Snell's injury woes certainly aren't helping the team's cause. The reigning champions will look to bounce back in today's game against the Nationals. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Dodgers lose second-straight game to Nationals

In a surprising turn of events, the reigning champion Dodgers have lost their second-straight game to the massively underpowered Washington Nationals. The former utterly decimated the visitors with an 8-2 victory at the nation's capital.

22-year-old James Wood went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in the contest. The youngster smashed a two-run shot in the very first inning before following it up with another blast of the same variety in the bottom of the fourth.

With the Nationals leading 8-0, outfielder Andy Pages and Kike Hernandez each recorded solo shots for consolation. With the victory, the Nationals improved their record to 5-6, while the champions suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

The two teams will close out their three-game set today with the Dodgers scheduled to deploy Landon Knack against the Nationals' Jake Irvin.

