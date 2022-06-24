“THIS TEAM IS SPECIAL” “Team of Destiny” - New York Yankees fans celebrate as their team walks off the Houston Astros for a league-best 52nd win of the season

The New York Yankees are by far the best team in baseball. The first team to hit 50 wins this season continues to shatter records and exceed expectations. Now with a record of 52-17, the Yankees are 12.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the American League East.

The Yankees lead the MLB in runs, RBIs, and home runs and are being considered a top contender for the World Series at this point. A true challenge rolled into the Big Apple this week with Dusty Baker's Houston Astros, who are in first place in their own division.

New York Yankees fans are witnessing something special as Yanks walk it off for their 52nd win

The Yankees trailed most of last night's game. They were down 6-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Then, outfielder Aaron Hicks went deep off Astros closer Ryan Pressly to tie things up at 6.

Coming into this game, Pressly has successfully converted 14 out of 16 save opportunities in 2022. He is one of the most apt closers in the league.

With runners on first and second left by Pressly, Aaron Judge stepped up to face Ryne Stanek in the bottom of the ninth. Judge lofted a fastball deep down the foul line in left field. Jose Trevino was able to come from second base and score.

The Yankees' 2022 season is tied for the third-best start in history. The three teams ahead of them all won the World Series in their respective years.

New York Yankees fans have taken to social media to ponder (and maybe show off) how special their team is this year.

Some fans have thought about apologizing to Aaron Hicks, as he is hitting only .233 this year and has drawn ire from some Yankees fans. It seems his clutch home run did something to absolve him, at least for now.

@RJBarrettt @Yankees Hicks has that dawg in him we all need to apologize

The MLB win record of 116 in a season was set by the Seattle Mariners. Although it has long been a pipe-dream to modern-day clubs, the New York Yankees may be able to obtain it this year. Some fans certainly think they can.

The New York Yankees will play four game with Houston this weekend. There is no doubt they hope to put even more space between themselves and the competition.

