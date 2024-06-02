"This team in shambles"; "The whole team should be optioned to AAA" - Fans react after Angels option Reid Detmers to triple-A

The Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers was demoted to minors after the team’s terrible 0-9 defeat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. He was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after dropping his record to 3-6.

Reid Detmers pitched 3.2 innings giving up five runs all earned on four hits with four walks while striking out three with a 6.14 ERA. In the third inning, he allowed Julio Rodriguez to hit a single starting the Mariners' 1-0 lead.

Soon after came J.P. Crawford’s grand slam in the fourth that brought in four runs for his team after which Detmers was replaced with Carson Fulmer.

Angels Fans were quite frustrated about their team’s performance and took to X/Twitter to vent their feelings.

“Why not just sell the team?” a fan said.

"Good lord this team in shambles," another fan said.

"The whole team should be optioned to AAA," another fan wrote.

Fans didn't hold back on social media, slamming the Angels for their pitching troubles after Detmers got demoted.

“Sorry to say he needs it. The Angels fans expected more,” a comment reads.

“Too bad the pitching coach that fixed him last time isn't there anymore...but it's a start,” another comment reads.

“Y'all suck at developing pitchers,” someone wrote.

Even after, Reid Detmers left the mounds the Los Angeles Angels pitching staff found it difficult to hold their ground. Throughout the game, they gave up nine runs on nine hits issuing seven walks while striking out six.

Angels manager Ron Washington addresses Reid Detmers struggles

Reid Detmers was also optioned to minors in 2022 for a short stint where he struck out 14 batters in six innings in a game at Triple-A Salt Lake. Discussing about his transfer, the Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington said (via MLB.com):

“He just hasn't been able to consistently put hitters away. Like today, he was ahead of hitters all day long but then the next thing you know it was 3-2. He just couldn’t command his slider, which is his pitch. The whole idea is to get him in an environment where it’s not about results. It’s about finding your stuff."

In 2022, after being recalled to the majors, Reid Detmers recorded an impressive 1.13 ERA in four starts allowing three earned runs while striking out 31 in 24 innings.

