"This team is special"; "Juan Soto extend him tomorrow" - Yankees fans excited as team swept past the Giants with three consecutive wins

The Juan Soto-led New York Yankees have swept the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series played at Oracle Park. On Sunday, the AL East leaders won the game 7-5 and increased their division lead over the second-placed Baltimore Orioles by three games.

Juan Soto had a night to remember with him chipping in with two homers and the Yankees relievers did well in the clutch. The Giants were leading most of the game but the Yankees tallied four runs, including Soto's go-ahead for an impressive come-from-behind victory.

Fans were ecstatic knowing they swept the series on the road in possibly one of the most hostile crowds in the majors.

Some fans have praised Soto's abilities and want the front office to extend them soon.

"Juan Soto extend him tomorrow," one fan posted.

"Juan Soto you are a Yankee for life," another added.

"Pay Soto now please and thank you," another quipped.

Others were just busy singing the motto, "Never Give Up."

"This team is special," one fan wrote.

Juan Soto homers twice in 7-5 Yankees win

MLB: New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

Juan Soto started the game with a home run against reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. He had a bunt single, on which he scored in the fifth inning.

Entering the ninth, the Yankees were trailing 5-3. Gleyber Torres had a leadoff single before being part of Jose Trevino's ground ball. Trevino later scored on a line drive by Anthony Volpe. Last but not least, when stakes were higher, Soto had a two-run go-ahead home run to lead the Yankees four-run surge against Giants All-Star closer Camilo Doval.

The final run came from Aaron Judge, who scored on Giancarlo Stanton's game-winning RBI double.

Apart from Soto, Aaron Judge, who homered in each of the first two games, had two hits and two walks. With that, the Yankees captain increased his on-base streak to 29 games. Alex Verdugo contributed with two RBIs and Anthony Volpe had one RBI on two hits.

For the Giants, they will be worried after Snell had to be pulled out in the fifth inning due to a groin injury. An MRI will reveal more details about the severity of the injury.

Before departing, Snell threw 4.2 innings, allowing five hits, and three earned runs while striking out seven hitters. On the other side, Nestor Cortes Jr. also didn't go deep in the game as he pitched just 4.1 innings, during which he allowed three earned runs on seven hits.

