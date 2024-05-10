This team is a train wreck” - Angels fans react as frustration boils over, demoralizing loss highlights inconvenient long lines

The Los Angeles Angels have been in a slump after dropping most of their games this season. With Mike Trout sidelined, things are not going to get easier for the team. The team holds a 14-24 record and is fourth in the AL West.

Angels fans have been disappointed with the team's performance on the field. Some fans have already lost hope for the team to reach the playoffs. While losing games is one part of the disappointment, fans became upset after they were forced to stand in incredibly long lines to get into Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Reacting to a post on social media, Angels fans trolled the franchise for the unpleasantness and long waiting lines, only to watch their team lose miserably against the Kansas City Royals with a 10-4 final score.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"This team is a train wreck," wrote one said.

"Horrible all the way around. This franchise is at rock bottom," another fan added.

"Long lines and the stadium was empty today. Weird," said one fan.

Comments continued to pour in as fans felt inconvenient.

"I went to Anaheim recently and couldn't believe how awful it looked to try and get out of that parking lot," said one fan.

"I’m not going to a game till next year. My heart can’t take it anymore," another fan wrote.

"A sad state of affairs. Surprised they got that many people to go. Never seen the Halos this low. Been a fan since 1990. Pathetic," one fan said.

Angels struggle continues as Mike Trout opts for surgery over DH position

Trout's injury has not been easy for the team. The Angels provided an option for Trout to play as the team's designated hitter without surgery. However, Trout opted to do his knee surgery and come back stronger.

Trout was not keen on playing since he had witnessed a significant amount of pain. The slugger would have struggled to score and run around the bases. Without Trout in the lineup, the Angels have a huge hole to fill.

Manager Ron Washington is taking one thing at a time and hopes to make it to the playoffs. It's not going to be an easy run for the club this season without their star player.

