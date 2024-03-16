“This teams a joke and the season hasn’t even started” - Yankees fans disgusted after fourth consecutive spring training loss

The New York Yankees’ bad luck in Spring Training continues as they have lost their fourth consecutive game in a row, this time to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fans are disappointed and worried about the regular season approaching after previously losing to the Tigers, Red Sox, and Phillies.

Expand Tweet

The Yankees struggled to find rhythm in Friday’s game, and some of their key players did not have much of an impact. Despite efforts from players like Gleyber Torres, who managed to hit a home run, the team couldn’t secure a win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This team’s a joke and the season hasn’t even started." - Posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New York Yankees fans are worried about team readiness for the new season after a string of losses in spring training. Multiple fans have vented their anger on social media, with one calling the team’s performance a "joke" even before the official start of the season.

Recent news on Gerrit Cole’s injury adds to the pressure the Yankees face as the season approaches

The Yankees face mounting pressure to turn things around, especially after the announcement that Gerrit Cole will miss a significant part of the season due to a shoulder injury.

With high expectations from fans and the franchise after an offseason filled with big signings, notably Marcus Stroman and Juan Soto, the team does not have much room for error as they attempt to make a championship run in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball.

"No lineup chemistry." - Added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Spring Training is usually viewed as a time for teams to improve their skills and take a look at their roster depth, the Yankees’ recent struggles have left fans wondering about the reality of the franchise’s narrative of success for the 2024 MLB season.

As the losses pile up, the players and coaching staff are under more pressure to deal with problems and make changes before the start of the regular season.

As Opening Day approaches, Yankees fans are still holding out hope in their beloved team and their ability to step up and show they can compete at the highest level, especially considering the value of their roster.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.