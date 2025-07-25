"This is unacceptable" - Fans furious after MLB analyst tells George Springer to 'kill himself' on camera after Yankees loss to Blue Jays 

In Wednesday's series finale, Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer helped his club secure a win over the New York Yankees, which left an analyst feeling angry toward the outfielder. Yankees' ace Max Fried threw a heavy pitch to Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a weak contact in the bottom of the fifth inning. As the third baseman advanced to collect the ball, Davis Schneider reached home plate from third to score the run. Yankees catcher J.C. Escarra couldn't handle the ball, as Springer came home from second to take a 4-2 lead in the game. MLB analyst Dan Rourke was covering the game live via stream and uttered the following words: &quot;F**k you Springer, kill yourself. Piece of s**t.&quot;One fan caught him saying this and shared it on X/Twitter, saying: Several fans were quick to chime in, criticizing Rourke for his words on a live stream: &quot;Hey @mlb art you partnered with these jomboy goofs now?&quot; one fan asked.&quot;What a letdown from Dan. I love the passion but this is unacceptable. Unfollowed, can't have this at @JomboyMedia @Jomboy_ @TalkinJake,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;This is your fu**n boy,&quot; one fan added. &quot;Imagine someone saying that about your family over a fu**n baseball game? Truly embarrassing stuff to represent your company.&quot;&quot;I was skimming through his live like I do with all Yankees streams after a jays win and he was threatening Springer any time he did something embarrassing,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;He’s been doing so for a while now. @DanAlanRourke is like frank the tank but not entertaining, has no character and doesn’t really offer anything to the baseball space when he breaks down the game,&quot; one fan said. George Springer's Blue Jays win series against YankeesThe New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays came into Wednesday's game with the series on the line at Rogers Centre. After the Blue Jays took a 4-2 lead on a fielder's choice, the Yankees tied the game with the help of Aaron Judge's two-run home run in the sixth inning. In the bottom half of the inning, Myles Straw hit a go-ahead RBI double to take the lead once again. He reached the plate on an error, making the game 6-4 in favor of Toronto. Bo Bichette gave insurance runs by hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning to make the game 8-4. This was the final scoring shot of the night as the Blue Jays took down the Yankees and strengthened their division lead in the AL East.