  • "This is unacceptable" - Fans furious after MLB analyst tells George Springer to 'kill himself' on camera after Yankees loss to Blue Jays 

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 25, 2025 04:32 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Fans furious after MLB analyst tells George Springer to 'kill himself' on camera after Yankees loss to Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

In Wednesday's series finale, Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer helped his club secure a win over the New York Yankees, which left an analyst feeling angry toward the outfielder. Yankees' ace Max Fried threw a heavy pitch to Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a weak contact in the bottom of the fifth inning.

As the third baseman advanced to collect the ball, Davis Schneider reached home plate from third to score the run. Yankees catcher J.C. Escarra couldn't handle the ball, as Springer came home from second to take a 4-2 lead in the game.

MLB analyst Dan Rourke was covering the game live via stream and uttered the following words:

"F**k you Springer, kill yourself. Piece of s**t."
One fan caught him saying this and shared it on X/Twitter, saying:

Several fans were quick to chime in, criticizing Rourke for his words on a live stream:

"Hey @mlb art you partnered with these jomboy goofs now?" one fan asked.
"What a letdown from Dan. I love the passion but this is unacceptable. Unfollowed, can't have this at @JomboyMedia @Jomboy_ @TalkinJake," another fan commented.
"This is your fu**n boy," one fan added. "Imagine someone saying that about your family over a fu**n baseball game? Truly embarrassing stuff to represent your company."
"I was skimming through his live like I do with all Yankees streams after a jays win and he was threatening Springer any time he did something embarrassing," a fan wrote.
"He’s been doing so for a while now. @DanAlanRourke is like frank the tank but not entertaining, has no character and doesn’t really offer anything to the baseball space when he breaks down the game," one fan said.
George Springer's Blue Jays win series against Yankees

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays came into Wednesday's game with the series on the line at Rogers Centre. After the Blue Jays took a 4-2 lead on a fielder's choice, the Yankees tied the game with the help of Aaron Judge's two-run home run in the sixth inning.

In the bottom half of the inning, Myles Straw hit a go-ahead RBI double to take the lead once again. He reached the plate on an error, making the game 6-4 in favor of Toronto. Bo Bichette gave insurance runs by hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning to make the game 8-4.

This was the final scoring shot of the night as the Blue Jays took down the Yankees and strengthened their division lead in the AL East.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Veer Badani
