"This is so wildly embarrassing" - MLB fans furious after recent reports of 'pants shortage' in the league

Fans reacted to the growing list of complaints against Nike's rollout of the new MLB uniforms, as teams faced a shortage of pants during their Spring Training games on Thursday.

The new uniforms made by Nike have have gone viral due to their 'see-through' nature and several other issues like design changes, inconsistent quality and fit problems.

The latest problem of pants shortage has led fans to share their disappointment on social media.

"This is so wildly embarrassing," tweeted one.

"Nike ruins everything they touch," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

As teams gear up for Spring Training games ahead of the new season, it usually gives fans a chance to see how their team's new uniform will look in the field. However, they have been hugely disappointed this year, as concerns of the pants being see-through made the news in the first round of Spring Training games.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark admitted that the "universal concern" is the pants, firstly due to their material and second due to their shortage. Players were forced to wear pants from old uniforms in several Soring Training games on Thursday.

Nike, the league's official uniform supplier before 2020, has not responded directly to the concerns, but gave a statement to the Athletic, though:

“We always put the athlete at the center of everything we do. We worked closely with players, teams and the league to create the most advanced uniforms in the history of MLB which are lighter and more flexible."

A spokesperson for the league said:

"Like every Spring Training, Fanatics team services, Nike and MLB representatives are visiting camps to meet with all players, conduct uniform fitting sessions with them, and get their feedback on how their uniforms fits."

MLB comissioner Rob Menfred defends Nike's new uniforms

While everyone in the MLB world seems to disappointed with Nike's new uniforms, league commissioner Rob Manfred had defended the sports company:

“I think after people wear them for a little bit, they’re going to be really popular.”

However, most players are still wearing last season's pants, either by choice or by necessity. It remains to be seen how the situation gets handled before the start of the new season.

