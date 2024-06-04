"This has to be the win that turns the season around" - Astros fans excited after team's spectacular win vs. Cardinals 

Monday’s game saw a stellar 7-4 victory for the Houston Astros against the St. Louis Cardinals at Minute Maid Park. The Astros, who are coming off a losing series with the Minnesota Twins, have won the three-game series opener against the Cardinals.

Despite trailing in the game, the Astros made a comeback by scoring four runs in the eighth inning to take the lead over the Cardinals. In the third inning, Yordan Alvarez hit a 372-foot homer, his 12th of the season, bringing in two runs for his team.

Jake Meyers’ RBI single in the sixth inning scored another run, making it 4-3. Then, Alex Bregman’s solo homer followed by Yainer Diaz’s two-run homer in the eighth gave the Houston Astros the lead.

Jose Altuve’s RBI double allowed Chas McCormick to score a run setting the final score of the game, 7-4.

Astros fans were overjoyed by their team’s bounce-back victory and shared their reactions on X/Twitter:

"This has to be the win that turns the season around," a fan said.

“What a game,” another fan said.

“Good win tonight boys!” another fan wrote.

Many fans praised the pitching staff, with some expressing concerns about Astros’ Kyle Tucker, who left the game early due to an injury:

“The offense came alive late in the game tonight and the bullpen was satisfying, let’s do it again tomorrow with Spencer on the bump,” a comment read.

“Unbelievable pitching today!” another comment read.

“Kyle Tucker better be okay,” one fan said.

The Houston Astros pitching staff allowed four runs on eight hits with three walks while striking out nine. Justin Verlander pitched the first five innings, giving up all four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

Astros' Kyle Tucker left game early due to injury

Right fielder Kyle Tucker had to leave Monday’s game early after fouling a ball off his right shin. Despite appearing to be in considerable pain at the time, he may have avoided any major damage:

“It just hit me in the shin. I’ve fouled balls off of my leg before and stuff, but this one kind of just hurt a little more,” Tucker said [via MLB.com].

After the diagnosis, it was found that Tucker had a bruise on his right shin and no serious harm. He is currently day to day with another evaluation scheduled for Tuesday morning to see if he can play for the rest of the week.

The Houston Astros will face the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday in the second game of their three-game series.

