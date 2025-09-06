  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "This is about winning a MF World Series" - Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley fires back at critics after backlash over MLB schedule rant

"This is about winning a MF World Series" - Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley fires back at critics after backlash over MLB schedule rant

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 06, 2025 05:34 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show - Source: Imagn
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley fires back at critics after backlash over MLB schedule rant - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, faced the ire of fans after she seemingly criticized the Houston Astros for scheduling a late kickoff for their getaway game on Thursday.

Ad

The series finale against the Yankees at Minute Maid Park was scheduled for a late 6:40 p.m. (local time) first pitch. The schedule was tough on the Yankees who took a late flight back to New York to face the AL East leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays in the series opener on Friday.

Ashley Rodon gave a glimpse of their hectic schedule in her post on X. writing:

"Los walking in the door from Houston 🤝🏻 me waking up to get the kids ready for school. Wild they’re allowed to do this to the team and make them play! 😱 Just play a day game…smh."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Her post didn't sit well with baseball fans, as they blasted the Yankees ace's wife for complaining about minor inconveniences. Ashley Rodon clarified her stance in a following post:

"Just to clarify.. has ZERO to do with quality of life and everything to do with wanting to win a MF World Series. The guys don’t need to be tired."

Ad

Yankees manager Aaron Boone vented frustration over Astros' late scheduling

Ashley Rodon wasn't the only person infuriated by the late start for the series finale, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone had also vented his frustration over the short turnaround between games.

“Obviously, we’re going to get home late — again — going into the Toronto series. I’ll communicate with him a lot on it and we’ll try to do what’s best for everyone," Boone said.
Ad
“It’s the grind of the season, baby. We’ll make the best of it. I have some conversations sometimes [with MLB], but you also understand it’s the nature of the beast and 162 games in 180 days, you’re going to have some tough schedules. But it doesn’t really matter, nobody cares.We’re at that point in the season, we’re in the stretch drive, we need to keep winning games.”

While the Yankees won the series finale against the Astros to claim the series, the Bronx Bombers dropped the series opener against the Blue Jays on Friday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications