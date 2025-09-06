"This is about winning a MF World Series" - Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley fires back at critics after backlash over MLB schedule rant

New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, faced the ire of fans after she seemingly criticized the Houston Astros for scheduling a late kickoff for their getaway game on Thursday.
The series finale against the Yankees at Minute Maid Park was scheduled for a late 6:40 p.m. (local time) first pitch. The schedule was tough on the Yankees who took a late flight back to New York to face the AL East leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays in the series opener on Friday.
Ashley Rodon gave a glimpse of their hectic schedule in her post on X. writing:
"Los walking in the door from Houston 🤝🏻 me waking up to get the kids ready for school. Wild they’re allowed to do this to the team and make them play! 😱 Just play a day game…smh."
Her post didn't sit well with baseball fans, as they blasted the Yankees ace's wife for complaining about minor inconveniences. Ashley Rodon clarified her stance in a following post:
"Just to clarify.. has ZERO to do with quality of life and everything to do with wanting to win a MF World Series. The guys don’t need to be tired."
Yankees manager Aaron Boone vented frustration over Astros' late scheduling
Ashley Rodon wasn't the only person infuriated by the late start for the series finale, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone had also vented his frustration over the short turnaround between games.
“Obviously, we’re going to get home late — again — going into the Toronto series. I’ll communicate with him a lot on it and we’ll try to do what’s best for everyone," Boone said.
“It’s the grind of the season, baby. We’ll make the best of it. I have some conversations sometimes [with MLB], but you also understand it’s the nature of the beast and 162 games in 180 days, you’re going to have some tough schedules. But it doesn’t really matter, nobody cares.We’re at that point in the season, we’re in the stretch drive, we need to keep winning games.”
While the Yankees won the series finale against the Astros to claim the series, the Bronx Bombers dropped the series opener against the Blue Jays on Friday.