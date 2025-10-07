  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • New York Yankees
  • "This is why the Yankees lose" - NY fans furious as Blue Jays put in extra work while Bombers players go missing ahead of ALDS Game 3

"This is why the Yankees lose" - NY fans furious as Blue Jays put in extra work while Bombers players go missing ahead of ALDS Game 3

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Oct 07, 2025 15:53 GMT
MLB: OCT 05 ALDS - Yankees at Blue Jays - Source: Getty
"This is why the Yankees lose" - NY fans furious as Blue Jays put in extra work while Bombers players go missing ahead of ALDS Game 3 - Source: Getty

The Yankees face a tough task in Game 3 of the ALDS at home as they hope to stave off elimination at the hands of the red-hot Blue Jays. The former has surrendered consecutive games wherein the latter was allowed to score at least 10 runs that led to people questioning whether or not the Bombers deserve their spot in the postseason or it was just a massive fluke.

Ad

Given their recent struggles, there have been additional reports that the Yankees didn't show up in their scheduled batting practice on Monday that further drew the ire of their fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad
Ad

At the time of writing, the Bombers have been outscored 23-8 across the two ALDS games and are now just a game away from being booted out of this year's postseason.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The Yankees will have one final shot to keep their season alive as they deploy Carlos Rodon against Shane Bieber in Game 3. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m., Eastern time.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s grand slam powers Blue Jays over Yankees in Game 2 of ALDS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s grand slam in the fourth inning led the way in the Blue Jays' thrashing of the Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series, Sunday night in Toronto. The star slugger finished the contest by going three-for-five with four RBIs and two runs scored in what was a dominant 13-7 win to put their rivals on the verge of elimination.

Ad

The hosts continued their momentum in Game 2 after winning the opening contest 10-1. Ernie Clement kicked off the scoring barrage in the second inning with a two-run home run. In the following frame, Alejandro Kirk, Daulton Varsho, and Clement padded the lead by each adding a RBI to their names.

The scoring barrage from the Jays prompted Yankee skipper Aaron Boone to pull star pitcher Max Fried with two runners on base in the fourth inning. However, replace Will Warren didn't fare any better as just a few moments later, he gave up the aforementioned grand slam to Guerrero. Fried and Warren ended the game by giving up a combined 13 earned runs on 15 base hits.

Ad

Varsho and George Springer would further add to the slugfest as the Jays scored 12 unanswered runs by the end of the fifth inning. Then, with the game out of reach, the Bombers scored consolation runs through Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton.

Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage collected the victory after tossing 5 1/3 innings of hitless ball with just one walk surrendered and 11 strikeouts.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications