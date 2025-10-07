"This is why the Yankees lose" - NY fans furious as Blue Jays put in extra work while Bombers players go missing ahead of ALDS Game 3

The Yankees face a tough task in Game 3 of the ALDS at home as they hope to stave off elimination at the hands of the red-hot Blue Jays. The former has surrendered consecutive games wherein the latter was allowed to score at least 10 runs that led to people questioning whether or not the Bombers deserve their spot in the postseason or it was just a massive fluke.Given their recent struggles, there have been additional reports that the Yankees didn't show up in their scheduled batting practice on Monday that further drew the ire of their fans.blake @bbqbaseball62LINKDo they have their tee times for Wednesday morning all lined up?Lynndon_Stevens @Lynndon_StevensLINKThis is why the #Yankees loseKilo Zee @kjzahLINKThey’re booking their plans for the offseason. Cancun on 3!!! #RepBX #FireBoone 🔥At the time of writing, the Bombers have been outscored 23-8 across the two ALDS games and are now just a game away from being booted out of this year's postseason.The Jersey Devil @3vil3ddie666LINKYeah, they don't need it. They are ready to roll over.Carl P @cponticeLINKJust like last WS! Dodgers were out there before every game. Yanks taking a break! 🤡Socal Harley @socal_harleyLINKYankees don’t think they need to work on a few things?!? Ridiculous. Boone is a HORRIBLE manager. Should have had the whole damn team in for practice. FIRE BOONE!!! @YankeesThe Yankees will have one final shot to keep their season alive as they deploy Carlos Rodon against Shane Bieber in Game 3. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m., Eastern time.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s grand slam powers Blue Jays over Yankees in Game 2 of ALDSVladimir Guerrero Jr.'s grand slam in the fourth inning led the way in the Blue Jays' thrashing of the Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series, Sunday night in Toronto. The star slugger finished the contest by going three-for-five with four RBIs and two runs scored in what was a dominant 13-7 win to put their rivals on the verge of elimination.The hosts continued their momentum in Game 2 after winning the opening contest 10-1. Ernie Clement kicked off the scoring barrage in the second inning with a two-run home run. In the following frame, Alejandro Kirk, Daulton Varsho, and Clement padded the lead by each adding a RBI to their names.The scoring barrage from the Jays prompted Yankee skipper Aaron Boone to pull star pitcher Max Fried with two runners on base in the fourth inning. However, replace Will Warren didn't fare any better as just a few moments later, he gave up the aforementioned grand slam to Guerrero. Fried and Warren ended the game by giving up a combined 13 earned runs on 15 base hits.Varsho and George Springer would further add to the slugfest as the Jays scored 12 unanswered runs by the end of the fifth inning. Then, with the game out of reach, the Bombers scored consolation runs through Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton.Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage collected the victory after tossing 5 1/3 innings of hitless ball with just one walk surrendered and 11 strikeouts.