"Those cheaters don’t move me I’m afraid" - Jose Altuve smashes homerun, MLB fans remain unimpressed with Houston Astros

Houston Astros' star Jose Altuve hit a blast deep into left field for the 27th leadoff homer of his career yesterday against the Seattle Mariners. It was a 1-1 count against Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray when Altuve, who was donning the Space City jerseys of the Astros, hit the moon shot.

What's not lost in translation, though, is the disdain of some MLB fans for the Astros even after all the years have passed since the sign-stealing scandal way back in 2017.

MLB @MLB Tuve to the tracks Tuve to the tracks 😱 https://t.co/qv46Y7UY2Y

"Tuve to the tracks 😱" - @ MLB

MLB Fans react to Houston Astros Jose Altuve's Home Run

One fan stated that he wasn't impressed by the home run at all.

"@ MLB Those cheaters don’t move me I’m afraid" - @ eaglesnicky

Another fan claimed that cheating was still being used.

"@ MLB doesnt count cheating still being used" - @ connor

One fan claimed that because it was hit in Minute Maid Park and it was off Robbie Ray, it shouldn't matter.

Bryan @Bryan_Keeley1 @MLB mickey maid + off ray, doesn't count at all @MLB mickey maid + off ray, doesn't count at all

"@ MLB mickey maid + off ray, doesn't count at all" - @ Bryan

Another fan tweeted "Houston Buzzers" alluding to the sign stealing.

"@ MLB Houston Buzzers" - @ Isaac Highman

One fan imitated the sound of a garbage can being hit in his tweet.

"@ MLB Bang bang bang" - @ MV33 Fan

Another fan claimed he heard a whistle.

"@ MLB I heard a whistle" - @ Naz_02

One fan stated that he's not impressed because it was off Robbie Ray who is currently struggling.

"@ MLB off ray i’m not moved" - @ ryan (fan account)

Finally, one fan described the homer as "mid" or mediocre.

"@ MLB mid to the mid" - @ Rai

The Houston Astros succumbed to the Seattle Mariners 7-4. Seattle improved to 25-30 while Houston is still in the top spot of the American League West with a 35-20 record.

What was evident in this case, however, is that the backlash from the World Series-winning controversy that the Houston Astros had back in 2017 won't be going away any time soon and fans from around the league will make sure they don't forget about it.

