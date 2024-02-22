“Those guys should be in camp" - Guardians manager surprised by amount of talent still available in free agency market

The Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt couldn't help but notice the amount of talent available in free agency. Despite the start of spring training, Vogt is surprised that managers are not bothered much about the free-agent market.

Vogt was concerned about a bunch of talented players who are yet to sign with a team. Some of the top free agents, like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Cody Bellinger, are not at camp for spring training.

The top free agents were expected to find a uniform before spring training. It's not only surprising for Vogt, as many believed that this offseason could have been a bit more exciting, especially with free agents.

“Those guys should be in camp," Vogt said. "I don't know who is at fault, I don't know why, I don't need to know. But our game's at its best when the best players are on the field. Vogt said.

Apart from Snell, Montgomery and Bellinger, Matt Chapman, J.D. Martinez, Tim Anderson and many others remain free agents. The free agent market saw its ups and downs, but general managers seem to be taking things slow.

Some teams wait for the end of free agency to start negotiating with unsigned players. However, in the past, there have also been free-agent signings just before the regular season.

Cleveland Guardians embrace a fresh start

The Guardians are set to embrace a fresh start for the upcoming season. The new manager has prioritized player commitment and performance optimization. The franchise is looking for a fresh start to turn things around.

Vogt, 39, has come a long way. During his near two-decade-long career, he was a two-time All-Star who played for six MLB teams. He spent his last season as a coach for the Seattle Mariners.

Despite his limited coaching experience, the Guardians deemed Vogt to be good enough to replace Terry Francona. Under his leadership, the Guardians hope to reach the postseason in 2024.

