"Those guys were winners. They were champions. Hopefully I can follow suit just like them" - Aaron Judge reflects on comparisons to Yankees legends Babe Ruth and Roger Maris 

Another day, another step closer to attaining baseball immortality for Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees superstar is having the season of his life and is the front-runner for this year’s American League MVP Award.

In 137 games this term, Judge has slashed .307/.410/.679 with a league-leading 57 homers and 118 RBIs.

He belted his 56th and 57th home runs at Fenway Park on Tuesday in the Yankees’ 7-6 win against the Boston Red Sox. He is now only four big swings away from Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record for most home runs in a single season.

Per Elias Sports Bureau, Judge is the first player in 94 years to have a 20-homer lead on the home run leaderboard. Babe Ruth led Jim Bottomley and Hack Wilson by 23 home runs on the final day of the 1928 season.

Comparisons to both Maris and Ruth have emerged naturally as a result. Speaking after Tuesday’s 7-6 win, Judge addressed those discussions. Calm as ever, he said:

"Those guys were winners. They were champions. Hopefully I can follow suit just like them." Aaron Judge on being compared to Roger Maris and Babe Ruth:"Those guys were winners. They were champions. Hopefully I can follow suit just like them." https://t.co/AFApZqFZMp

Aaron Judge could become MLB's first Triple Crown winner in a decade

As things stand, Aaron Judge has at least 20 more home runs than anyone else in the major leagues. Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber is currently in second place with 37 home runs.

Only 52 players have hit at least 20 home runs this term. The gap between Judge and No. 2 (Schwarber) on the home run leaderboard is the same as the gap between No. 2 and No. 60.

Judge is currently on pace to end the MLB season with 65 home runs. Besides the loudest MVP shouts in his favor, a Triple Crown is also in sight.

"Will @TheJudge44's magical season end with a Triple Crown?" - MLB

No Yankee has achieved the feat since Mickey Mantle in 1956. Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers won MLB's last Triple Crown in 2012. Weighing in on the possibility of adding another feather to his cap, Judge said (via MLB.com):

"Some great guys have done it. It’s pretty special, but I think I’m a long ways away from that.”

Judge has a 14-RBI lead over Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramírez. Yesterday’s three-hit performance raised his average to .310, putting him only nine points behind AL leader Luis Arraez (.319).

