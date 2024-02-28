"Those weren't just bad years, those were dreadful years" - MLB analyst says Cody Bellinger's poor '21 & '22 cost him a better deal in free agency

Cody Bellinger found his way back to the Chicago Cubs for $80 million. Belli will be swinging his bat for the club for the next three years. His agent, Scott Boras, finally managed to push things forward for the center fielder.

Many thought Belli was forced to settle for something less as Boras overplayed his hand, waiting for a long time. The slugger reportedly sought a $200 million contract, especially after a strong 2023 season.

Now that he's back with the Cubs for less than half his price, some believe his poor performance in 2021 and 2022 cost him a better deal in free agency. MLB analyst Chris Rose believes Boras shouldn't be the only one to blame for the deal.

"Those weren't just bad years, those were dreadful years, I don't necessarily put this all on Scott Boras," Rose said on the Chris Rose Sports podcast.

Belli bounced back last year from his previous performance, giving him more leverage. He smashed 26 home runs and drove in 95 runs with 97 RBIs. He recorded a .881 OPS in 130 appearances at the plate. Given his poor 2021-22 MLB performance, the deal with the Cubs is not too bad

Cody Bellinger can maximize the benefits of his contract

Cody Bellinger has many more years left of his career. The slugger can maximize the benefits of his contract. At present, he is all set to get $30 million each year for the first two years and $20 million in his last year.

As part of the deal, he got opt-outs after each of the next two seasons and not just after 2025. On the other hand, he gets to remain with the Cubs. Ultimately, he will benefit in some way or another, plus he's no longer a free agent.

Bellinger can also become a free agent again and hope for better short-term offers in the future. The Cubs can also retain the star based on his performance in the upcoming years.

Boras is a strong negotiator known for landing huge deals for his clients. If Belli chooses to opt out, Boras will step in again and play the game of bargain for the slugger.

